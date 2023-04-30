The dream of scoring one-two was becoming reality and Brad Binder tried to the end: only Pecco Bagnaia was able to slow down the race of the KTM rider who, after yesterday’s Sprint victory, concludes the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix with a splendid second place. Starting from the second row, the South African took the lead and set the pace for several laps, only to bow to the reigning champion at the checkered flag.

However, the KTM standard bearer leaves Spain with enormous satisfaction, not only has he conquered the double podium, but he arrives at Le Mans, the next round of the season, in third position in the general standings, 25 lengths behind the leader Bagnaia. Only today’s victory was missing for a perfect weekend: “We pushed from start to finish, but Pecco had a better pace than me, so even if I had a small advantage, I always lost it”.

“I saw that he had a fantastic race, when he overtook me he took me to the limit! I set the fastest lap of the race right at the end to try and keep up with him, but I couldn’t do it. I wanted to go for it in the last corner, but I was too close to the limit. However, a double podium for us makes us go home really happy. I will continue like this at Le Mans”, explains the KTM rider referring to the masterpiece of the Ducati rider.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM has shown incredible potential and great growth: “I hope it will always be like this and it will be for a long time. But our weak point at the moment is rear grip and this is a track with incredible grip. I think this helped us. Now we go to Le Mans, which is a track that I really like, even if it wasn’t easy for us last year. In all the tracks we have been to this year we have improved compared to 2022, so we will start from here ”.

“For me it shouldn’t matter who is in front of you, whoever it is you have to push in the same way regardless of the riders. Today Jack and I had a good battle, then Pecco overtook us and did a phenomenal thing. Let’s keep fighting like this and let’s see what the future holds for us ”, he concludes, reflecting on the great brawls that characterized the race in Jerez.