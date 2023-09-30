Behind Jorge Martin’s Ducati comes Brad Binder’s KTM, one of the great protagonists of the Japanese weekend so far. After starting from fifth place on the starting grid, the South African driver managed to come from behind to secure a good second place in Saturday’s sprint race, less than a second and a half behind the winner.

One of the decisive moments was the start, because Binder immediately managed to climb up the rankings, finding himself in turn one in third place after overtaking Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia. A few meters later, at the braking point on the opposite straight, he also overtook his teammate, Jack Miller.

A maneuver that some have defined as particularly aggressive, because when braking the South African went to look for the ideal trajectory, taking away space from his teammate, who then ended up slightly wide. However, Binder is certain that it was a clean maneuver: “I don’t know, I took the inside, then I curved. Then I don’t know if he went wide. I braked with the bike in the right place, for me it was a clean overtaking.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

From that moment on, the KTM rider tried to push to close the gap to the race leader, who however maintained a pace that was unattainable for his rivals, making very few mistakes. Thanks to the pace imposed by Martin, the leading duo managed to open a rather substantial margin which, with six laps to go, was already close to two seconds on the Miller-Bagnaia cup, which then battled in the final laps for the last step of the podium.

However, despite his attempts, Binder never managed to worry the Ducatista of Team Pramac at the front, who then crossed the finish line with an advantage of around a second and a half. However, it is a return to the podium in style for the KTM rider, who said he was satisfied with how the race went.

“My intention was to go to the front straight away. I managed to overtake a few riders in Turn 1, Jack [Miller] on the opposite straight, but I never got close enough to Martin to try. He did a phenomenal job and, honestly, the pace we kept was more than a second faster than last year, so that’s really impressive. But I think we can try tomorrow,” Binder explained to Sky Sport MotoGP.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, second place is not the only positive aspect of the day. The South African in fact suggested how the sprint allowed him to gain greater confidence over long distances with some aspects of the new bike, which from this weekend can show off the carbon frame tested by the test team: “It’s the first time we’ve done half distance race with the new bike, learning some things that turned out to be different than what I expected. We’ll try tomorrow.”

For Sunday’s race there is a feeling of confidence in the KTM garage, especially due to the good feedback recorded throughout the weekend. The choice of tire will be fundamental: “I think tomorrow can go well, we have a good pace. I had good feelings all weekend, so my goal is to go up a step. The soft held up better than I expected, but tomorrow with the long distance it will always be a big challenge. Tomorrow we will talk about it in depth with our team this evening and then we will hopefully make the right decision for tomorrow”, concluded the South African.