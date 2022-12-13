Since 2020, the Austrian manufacturer has always managed to win at least two races, but what the RC16s lacked was consistency of performance.

Miguel Oliveira won twice in 2022, but did so in wet conditions and only placed 10th in the World Championship, while all the dry podiums have come courtesy of Brad Binder, Qatar, Japan and in Valencia.

Forced to make 96 overtakes over the course of the 20-race season due to lackluster qualifying results, Binder has become known as a Sunday specialist, having scored 17 top 10 results, despite starting 14 times outside the top 10.

Given the resources at KTM’s disposal, its failure to be a consistent podium threat in 2022 is at odds with the shift in hierarchy in MotoGP, where European manufacturers have emerged as leading brands, with Ducati taking the championship. and Aprilia third in the constructors’ standings just ahead of KTM.

Binder, who believes that the RC16’s main problem is related to the rear and that this affects the bike’s ability to turn, is nonetheless convinced that KTM is close to taking a step forward.

“I like to think it’s only a matter of time,” Binder told Motorsport.com when asked what KTM is missing to catch up with its rivals in the fight for the MotoGP lead.

“Honestly, KTM has the resources, it has everything we need. It’s clear that they are as frustrated as we all are when we don’t get results on Sundays.”

“It’s clear what we need to improve, we know what we need to work on for next season. The guys have precisely identified the improvements to make and the direction in which to work, while in the past we limited ourselves to always throwing new parts on the bike hoping that something worked”.

“Now, everything we try is much more focused on an issue and see if it works or not. I think the way we’ve worked this season has really addressed us and allows us to say, ‘okay, this is what we have to do. do to start improving'”.

Binder added that KTM is “not afraid” to try new things and to look outside their boundaries to try and improve their design.

Analyzing his season, which ended in sixth place in the World Championship for the second consecutive year thanks to his Sunday consistency, Binder believes he is much stronger than his championship result suggests.

“I feel like I’m ready to do good things,” he said. “I feel I’ve reached a point where I can finish the races and I know I can be strong in the race. I understand the category and the tires better than last year, for example.”

“Together with KTM we are trying to take the last step to try and fight for something more important, because sixth place isn’t terrible, but it’s not where we want to be. I think we are better than sixth place,” he concluded.