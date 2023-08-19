The KTM home track seems to be good for Brad Binder, who this morning announced his renewal with the Mattighofen manufacturer until 2026 and celebrated by taking the second step of the podium in the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring. The South African started from the third spot on the grid and tried to win in front of the KTM home crowd, but he couldn’t stop an unstoppable Pecco Bagnaia, who won the race by a short distance.

Over the 14 laps, Binder tried to keep up with the Ducati rider, then surrendering to the excessive power of the reigning world champion. It was impossible for the KTM rider to keep Bagnaia’s pace throughout the Sprint, but the second position at the finish line is definitely a good result that instills confidence in view of Sunday’s long race.

“I only have to say congratulations to Pecco, because today was unreal!”, Binder began on the microphones of Sky Sport. “When we crossed the finish line on the first lap and I saw the times I was like ‘wow, really fast’. Also considering how slippery the track was and how hot it was. He then managed to keep up that pace! I did my best to try to stay with him, I made it for four or five laps and then I couldn’t take it anymore. It was a good day for us, I’m happy with second place in my home race, let’s try to do even better tomorrow.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna

Binder then explains what was missing to be close to Bagnaia and where in his opinion Pecco made the difference today: “There’s a particular point we need to work on, when we pick up the bike and we need to put in traction, we have too much spinning. I lose too many meters even in short corners, I try to close the gap under braking, I do my best but sometimes it makes life more difficult for us. Pecco had an incredible race, with crazy consistency without making the slightest mistake. Hats off to him, I’ll try to put him on the spot tomorrow.”

Binder’s riding quality has never been questioned, today he was ready to give Bagnaia a hard time, with incredible braking. However, the KTM rider reveals that such strong braking was not intended: “Today I had no intention of braking as late as I was doing, but I was losing too much coming out of the corners and the only way I could recover a little was by braking . I did everything possible, I really wanted to win at home today, but I couldn’t do anything against this Pecco. He’ll go back to the pits and we’ll try to work as hard as possible to be in even better shape for tomorrow’s race. If we succeed, maybe we can be even more competitive”.