MotoGP Austria, Binder bows to Bagnaia

At home, KTM has to surrender to Ducati. More specifically, it’s Brad Binder who was forced to “look at the license plate” of Francis Bagnaia. But this weekend’s “Pecco”, on this Desmosedici now also improved at the start, represented an invincible challenge, especially on a circuit where the engine counts for a lot like the Red Bull Ring.

Binder himself, in his statements after the Austrian Grand Prix, has nothing to reproach himself for. The South African did what he could, also trying to annoy the world champion in the opening stages of the race. But when he understood that the Ducati rider was running away corner after corner, he made the most logical choice: manage and accept second place.

Binder’s words

“Today was a fantastic day for us, I think my team did an amazing job improving my bike from yesterday. I managed to stay close to ‘Pecco’ at the start, I tried several times to overtake but we were losing too much in turn 3, so it was difficult to catch him every time. He was phenomenal, perfect. I tried to do my best to stay close to him but I didn’t have a chance, and I’m happy with my 2nd place“, commented the South African a Sky Sports MotoGP.

Ducati, what a start

The South African also praised the improvements that Ducati has made to the starting system, which has allowed the Desmosedici to keep the KTMs, once the number one at the start, at a distance: “I already noticed yesterday that Ducati had done something to improve at the start because normally we have a big advantage, especially when we start shifting. I didn’t see that lead yesterday, and neither did I today. I’m sincere: both departures of ‘Pecco’ were unreal. I pushed hard for the opportunity to pass him but I have to congratulate him and hopefully we can fight again another day. Today it was clear that in the first sector and in the first corner I was able to exit very well, and also the braking in turn 4 was another point where I could try to make up ground. However, after the 4th lap I started to have spinning when shifting from second to fourth gear, and that’s when I saw ‘Pecco’ gain meter by meter, and it was difficult to catch him again. Today I gave the best I had from the first lap to the end, but it went the way it went“.