The South African driver finished third in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, but was demoted by the stewards on both occasions.

After committing several track limit offenses in Saturday’s race, he received a three-second penalty instead of a long lap penalty which he was unable to serve as it was awarded to him on the last lap. This dropped him from third to fifth place, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo inherited the podium.

Today, having touched the green paint at turn 8 – the same point that had put him in trouble in the Sprint – during the last lap he automatically lost a position, as required by the regulation, giving third place to Aleix Espargaro from Aprilia.

“I am extremely sorry for my team,” said Binder. “Because I took away two podiums from them. They did a great job and worked hard. I’m sorry I ruined everything for them like this.”

“But that’s the way it is, and I’m going to try to make up for it at Silverstone. The thing is, the rules are the rules. I feel like I’m fucking crazy for doing it again.”

Binder explained that he didn’t realize he ran into the green paint on both occasions.

“On the last lap I didn’t even know I had touched it. We got to turn 1 and Aleix was pointing to the green. So I thought: ‘Ok, whatever you want'”.

“Then I saw it on TV and thought, ‘How did I do that again?’. I went off by a millimeter again, but it is what it is. End of story!”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Adding to Sunday’s disappointment was the fact that Binder paid off his bet on the soft tires by taking the Austrian bike to third place all the way to the finish line.

“We decided to use the soft rear to try and get to the end. My start was unreal. My priority was to take care of the right side of the tyre. And I almost did it. But in the last two laps I had a really big drop.”

“It’s the first time I’ve been able to ride softer than anyone else on the rear and finish. It’s not my strong point as a rider, so I’m proud of this small result. But it would have been nice to have two podiums for sure! “.