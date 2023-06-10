Saturday at Mugello was probably below expectations for KTM, with Jack Miller finishing in sixth place and Brad Binder who instead ran into a long lap penalty for a contact with Alex Marquez at the first corner and therefore finished only 11th.

Even on a bad day, however, the Austrian manufacturer found a way to get people talking, because the South African rider set the new top speed record in MotoGP history, even reaching 366.1 km/h before braking of San Donato.

The record was already held by Binder, shared with Jorge Martin’s Ducati, but probably also thanks to a slipstream, this time he managed to be almost 3 km/h faster than the previous record. However, something that could also have been favored by the new aerodynamic package of the RC16, given that the one brought to its debut by test driver Dani Pedrosa in the Spanish Grand Prix was approved by the official riders.

Among other things, the former Moto3 world champion seems convinced that KTM even has the potential to do even better: “The bike is a rocket and it’s nice to have the record back in my pocket, it’s the second time for me. But I think there are still a couple of kilometers to exploit”.

“The 366.1 km/h is much better than the old record and I hope it helps us to get on the podium tomorrow!” added team manager Francesco Guidotti.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad thinks the penalty is exaggerated

As for the contact with Alex Marquez, Binder instead believes that the Race Direction was a little too harsh towards him.

“I had a good start, went into the first corner and felt a bump on the outside. That’s how it went. When I reviewed the footage, it seems that Alex went a bit long, but then he tried to get back on the line. I was watching to the right and held my line. I shouldn’t have had a penalty. I’m sorry for Alex because you never want to jeopardize anyone’s race, but he cost me some points today,” concluded the South African.