Welkom 2004, the Rossi-Biaggi duel

It was April 18, 2004, and even then the MotoGP spoke Italian. With all due respect to “Pecco” Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, however, the challenge between Valentino Reds and Max Biaggi it was quite another, in terms of driving depth, two-wheel curriculum and level of rivalry. Not only two riders collided, but two ways of seeing racing and the world, which catalyzed and polarized public opinion.

On that April 18th 19 years ago, Rossi won his first race with Yamaha, after his successes in MotoGP for years were declassified as ordinary administration and explained with an “Easy, with Honda…”. The Doctor in Welkom (South Africa) obtained a triumph engraved in the memory of fans and enthusiasts, after the much talked about negotiation that the previous year had led the then three consecutive premier class champion to leave the home of the golden wing for rivals of Iwata, who had not won a title for 12 years.

Biaggi’s words

Biaggi, Welkom’s loser, has mended relations with Rossi over time. They may never be best friends, but the respect that the adrenaline of racing and some disagreements had buried between the two emerged. The Roman rider shared a MotoGP post in which he remembered the race 19 years ago. These are his words: “The rivalry with Valentino is old, but how much I miss it. Today only beautiful things remain. Even though we literally hated each other. Having been a Valentinian or a Biaggist now it doesn’t matter, but it was important that every fan identified with one of us and through us learned to love a unique and incredibly exciting sport. What a beautiful story“.

Rossi’s tears

After a masterpiece race, Rossi won in South Africa and indulged in one of the most remembered reactions of recent decades, because it was extremely natural: he parked the bike and kissed it, showing off his human side and putting aside for a moment the Gascon soul that had always accompanied his celebrations after the checkered flag. It was the first symphony of a splendid ride towards the sixth title.