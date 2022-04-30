We are not even at the summer break, but the MotoGP riders market it is already starting to ignite with the many rumors and indiscretions that begin to turn up and down the paddock, a clear sign of the beginning of the first negotiations. If from Germany they are increasingly convinced of the renewal of Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha (despite a controversial start to the season between the parties), sul Ducati front the lottery has opened on who will replace the now almost certain starter Jack Miller.

Although the exceptional performances by Enea Bastianini in this early 2022 – with two victories with Gresini in Losail and Austin – have put him in a very strong position for the near future, Jorge Martin still seems to be the favorite number one to support Pecco Bagnaia in the official team of Borgo Panigale.

This is the opinion of Max Biaggia character increasingly present in the paddock both in view of the owner of the Max Racing Team of Moto3 and as a consultant for Aprilia in MotoGP: “I give Martin at 99.9% in red – declared the former Roman driver a Sky Sports – There is no option for him to stay another year with Pramac, he is already an official Ducati rider. Maybe it will never even be formalized, but personally I am sure of this by knowing the people involved. However, I hope in a good situation for Bastianini, I cheer for him. Pramac has good bikes and a good team and perhaps an important sponsor will also arrive ”.

For Carlo Pernatmanager of Bastianini, the game is instead totally open: “Biaggi probably doesn’t know, but I’m dealing with Ducati about these things. I believe that the decision to put Enea in the official team or in the Pramac team will be made by Juneaccording to the values ​​of meritocracy “.

Returning to Millerfor the Australian there may be a fear ofHRC optionin the satellite team of Lucio Cecchinello: “The Honda situation is putting the riders to the test. Anyone who has passed there has made a great effort except Marc Marquez. We will see” Biaggi commented again.