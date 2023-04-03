Marco Bezzecchi is a product of the VR46 Riders Academy, set up by nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi in 2014 to nurture emerging Italian talent.

Making his MotoGP debut last year, Bezzecchi took a maiden podium at Assen and maiden pole position in Thailand, taking the Rookie of the Year title, and has been tipped as a candidate for big results in 2023.

Qualifying second at Termas de Rio Honda, he finished there in the Sprint, then led every single lap of the 25 wet laps at the Argentine Grand Prix, taking his maiden MotoGP victory, which was also the ahead of Rossi’s team, the Mooney VR46, in the top class.

Speaking of the emotion for his victory, Bezzecchi said: “It’s only been two races, but still it’s an incredible emotion.”

“I never expected it. In my mind I’ve thought of everything, but never of this. But honestly I’m happy more for the team, because without Vale and the Academy it was probably impossible to get here.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Media VR46

Bezzecchi is the third VR46 Riders Academy rider to have won in the MotoGP class, after 2020 vice-world champion Franco Morbidelli and reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia’s crash in the Argentine Grand Prix allowed Bezzecchi to take the championship lead with nine points ahead of his compatriot after the first two rounds of the World Championship.

In 2022, using a Ducati from the previous year that was already perfect from the start (same condition as Bezzecchi), Enea Bastianini won four times for Gresini Racing and was a factor in the title fight until the penultimate round.

When asked if, after the success in Argentina, he could consider himself a candidate for the title, Bezzecchi was honest in saying: “It’s too soon”.

“I don’t think so,” he said of his world championship prospects. “I think it’s a bit too early, also because it’s only the second weekend.”

“Now we’ll go to Austin, which is a very difficult track and where Marc (Marquez) is usually unbeatable. I think at the moment it’s too early for this reasoning. Now I’d like to enjoy this day and try to learn every time. But we’ll see in a few months” .

