Barcelona hasn’t been an easy weekend so far for Marco Bezzecchi. In general, with the lack of grip offered by the asphalt of the Catalan track, it was all the Ducatis that ran into a bit of difficulty, with the exception of Pecco Bagnaia’s.

However, for what he had shown this season, it was surprising to see the Mooney VR46 rider only tenth in qualifying and eighth at the checkered flag. But his day was made even more troubled by a FP2 complicated by a crash and a technical problem. Despite everything, the rider from Rimini seems to want to look forward to tomorrow’s long race with optimism.

“Tomorrow we have time to try and do a little better. I’m quite optimistic, in the sense that today was a difficult day, but I understood something interesting in the Sprint. It’s undeniable that I’m not happy with eighth position , but I made a good start and we improved a bit”, said Bezzecchi at the end of the day.

“I hadn’t ridden very little this morning, because I had a problem with one bike and I crashed with the other, so basically I only did one lap. We tried a change that we would have liked to make this morning, so we risked a bit in the Sprint after I left the bike as it was in qualifying, and I found some improvements. Tomorrow, with the medium tire on the rear, I hope to be able to continue like this”, he added.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Miquel Liso

Bezzecchi’s hope is that this compound can help him find a bit of competitiveness, as well as maybe last a little longer, given that everyone went into a bit of a crisis with the soft today in the Sprint.

“The data from all the Ducati riders from the past few days will certainly help. With the average on Friday, I felt quite good and I was also quite fast, even if not like Bagnaia or the Aprilias. But I was in the game, so I’m quite optimistic : I’m convinced that my guys will find something on the bike that will make it go a bit better and I’ll give everything to do it”.

Today it wasn’t just the rear tire that gave us headaches, but also the front one. So tomorrow it will be necessary to take special care of it in the long race. “It’s not easy, because this is a track that puts the front in a lot of trouble, so I too experienced a bit of difficulty. More than anything else, the difference is that the rear is easier to manage when it wears out, why not It takes away your trust or confidence with the bike. Instead, when you get into trouble with the front, even if it’s for a few laps, it takes away your feeling and you can’t do anything anymore”.

