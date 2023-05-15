It was a Le Mans GP that was both bittersweet and sweet for Ducati. The joy was for Rosse’s hat-trick on the podium, with Bezzecchi ahead of Martin and Zarco. The VR46 rider won his second MotoGP race, if in Argentina it was a success in the rain, the French one was in the dry. Bez dominated the race, arriving at the finish line more than 4 seconds ahead of the Pramac team duo. Giacomo Agostini was waiting for him to wave the checkered flag for what was the 1,000th Grand Prix of the world championship.

“It’s great, now I can cut my mustache” joked Bezzecchi, recalling the bet he made with his team not to shave until the second victory. «I got off to a good start, had some good fights and then I simply set my pace» is his summary of the race.

The pains, however, came from Bagnaia. While he was fighting against Viñales, on lap 6, the two riders touched, both crashing. After a few pushes in the escape routes, Pecco and Maverick then cleared up, but a zero remains for both in the standings. For the Piedmontese, the only satisfaction remains of having remained at the top of the World Championship standings, even if only by one point over Bezzecchi.

At the foot of the podium was the surprise Augusto Fernandez, rookie on the GasGas, who gave a gift to his Tech3 team in his home race. The Spaniard preceded Aleix Espargaró and a Brad Binder conditioned by contacts at the start. Fabio Quartararo took advantage of the falls to finish 7th. There were many mistakes, starting with those of Marini (which involved Alex Marquez), to get to those of Miller and Marc Marquez, who crashed 2 laps from the end while fighting for second place with Martin.

Continuing with the standings, Fabio Di Giannantonio finished 8th and Franco Morbidelli 10th, with Nakagami among them. Some world championship points also for Danilo Petrucci (11th) who returned to MotoGP to replace Enea Bastianini on the Ducati and for Lorenzo Savadori, the Aprilia test rider who rode the injured Oliveira’s bike.