He was the revelation driver last season earning the title of rookie of the year: Marco Bezzecchi is ready to face his second year in MotoGP, this time with a heavier experience and new goals. If 2022 was explosive, with a pole position and a podium, this year wants to be a confirmation, starting from there and growing.

To do this, he will have the support of his team, the Mooney VR46, with which he continues this year too after the satisfactions of 2022. Today, the entire team led by Valentino Rossi unveiled the Desmosedici GP22s that will take to the track this season and the Bez already has a clear goal: to win. The top step of the podium is a sensation that the young man from Romagna has yet to experience, but he aims to do so in 2023. However, he keeps his feet on the ground and, on the occasion of the presentation of the team Motorsport.com was present at, he explained what they are goals for the season.

In 2022 you were rookie of the year, the revelation of the season. There are many expectations placed on you this year, but are you the first to load yourself with expectations?

“In the end it’s obviously normal, in sport, especially in MotoGP, after a good year people expect us to do even more. My goal is to always do better, keep growing and pick up where we left off, which would be great because we’ve reached a good level. I still lack a bit of experience compared to the other riders on the grid, but in any case, I think my team will be able to help me be fast”.

Last year you did a pole and a podium, which you said you dreamed of. One thing is missing…do you feel ready for that?

“Of course, in the end it’s my only goal that I set for myself this year. I don’t want to wrap my head with too many punches, but I’d like to get my first victory. I have many races to do it and I will try to work hard together with my guys to do it. Then from there we will see what to think”.

During the tests in Malaysia, did any negative aspects emerge that you didn’t expect, or did everything go as you expected?

“Yes, a little bit, but not about the bike. Generally everything is very good”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: MotoGP

How do you see this Sprint Race personally? Do you like it? Are you worried?

“Worried, no, because if you worry, you are already at a disadvantage. But it will be strange because first of all we are not used to having a race on Saturday. At first, many people didn’t like it, myself included. But always thinking about it a little more, in the end I have to say that it’s an idea that I’m curious to see how it will be. It seems quite fun to me, I did some testing in Malaysia, I didn’t do the full simulation because I concentrated on other things, but I think it will be interesting and in the end it’s one more chance to win a race”.

Will you do the simulation in Portimao? What else will you do in the next tests?

“Yes, I will do it there. There are still a few things to try, because with the bike I haven’t had much time to ride. On the second day unfortunately I had a problem for which I slipped. It was my favorite bike and I wanted to get back on track with that one because the other one was a little different. We were trying other things, then it started raining so I didn’t try much. So there are many things I need to understand, one of these is the sprint race, which I will try to try”.

What does one more year on the shoulders mean? More awareness and experience? Knowledge of the opponents, of the bike?

“During a year so many things happen to you that if you remember them, you carry them with you. For example, if something has happened to you once and it happens again, you know what to do. This makes all the difference. Then knowing your opponents is important, in the end here in MotoGP you really look at the hair too. So you have to get to know everyone well. Then obviously getting to know the bike more, even if it has changed. But knowing MotoGP in a certain way, knowing which are the points where you need to make the difference compared to others, is an important thing. These things only come to you with a few more years, but already in a year you collect a lot of things”.

So do you already feel up to the best or are you still missing something?

“In my opinion, it’s a little early to be up to the best, because I think I can get there, but I see that even now there is something that the others do better. But I think it’s normal, I have to be good at learning as quickly as possible and breaking the boxes”.

Is the rider to beat Bagnaia because he is the world champion or is there some other rider to beat?

“The riders to beat are all, but now Pecco is the strongest because he is the world champion. Results speak for themselves in our sport as in everyone else. As long as no one beats him, he will always be the strongest for now. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t have a particular opponent, I’m not in a moment yet where I have a rivalry. I’m more general.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Media VR46

Besides the Ducati, which bike do you think will create the most problems for you as a manufacturer?

“Based on the tests, I think Aprilia. But in the end, with the start of the season and during the year, everything changes. Someone is hiding or maybe they don’t try all the things they have to try or they find the change that makes the difference. So right now, after Malaysia and before Portimao, I say Aprilia, but I’d wait a bit to see. Let’s hope that Ducati is the strongest, maybe with me!”.

You have the bike with which Pecco won the world championship last year. Do you think we need to take advantage of the first races before the officials arrive? Do we start with the mentality like Bastianini last year?

“In my opinion, making a comparison with last year is a bit unfair because in my opinion in 2022 the factory bike was, I think, further back than it is now. Enea and in general for those who had the 21, including me, we had a really good time right from the start. I did it again this year with the 22, but I think the 23 is already at a tougher level. In any case, we will need to take advantage of the first few races, be fast and take advantage of them all. But I don’t see this comparison with last year.”

Does knowing that there are other Ducatis superior to yours make you angry or do you experience it as a normal growth process?

“I live it serenely, because if you are looking at these things in your head you are not right. I’m happy because I feel comfortable with the bike. I haven’t tried the new bike, I don’t know if it’s better or worse, maybe I’m worse off. I really like the one I have and then it’s one more reason to try to kick his ass”.

This year you and Luca have the same bike, will anything change in terms of internal relationships?

“No, because there has never been first or second driver and this is a great fortune in our team. But I’m happy because the comparison is a little more realistic. It was already last year, even if the means were different, not too much. But now it’s better like this.”

Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team with Valentino Rossi Photo by: Media VR46

Did you name this bike?

“I left last year’s name because I change my name when I change teams. But if I’m in the same team, the name is always the same because even if it’s new, it’s still her”.

What was the winter for you?

“It was a long break, which I enjoyed. In the end, I like staying at home, it’s something that I accrue and accumulate a lot during the year. then once i finish i’m happy, so we had time to recharge a bit. Then obviously the preparation started early because having this change during the weekend we didn’t know what to expect and in my opinion we did a good job”.

You are one of the few whose contract is about to expire. Is it something you think about or not?

“Not at the moment honestly. You reminded me!”

Formula 1 has begun, do you think it would be nice to do a show like this for MotoGP too?

“We have a slightly different kind of audience. It would be nice to have some of the Formula 1 sequel. I think with the Netflix series (“Drive to Survive”, ed) motoring almost fades into the background. I follow it all, I like it very much because it’s done really well, but they talk almost nothing about the race itself. They show everything else that is a little more cinematic. It would be nice if MotoGP did something like this, but maybe focused a little more on racing. But we have a different type of public, I don’t like to use the term glamor for Formula 1. But I say that I would go to see a race because today my possibilities are different, but before arriving in MotoGP I had no money and so I didn’t go to see Formula 1. MotoGP, on the other hand, is more accessible to everyone and is more beautiful in my opinion”.