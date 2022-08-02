Five weeks off, time to recharge the batteries and to make the first assessments and it’s time to get back to work in this hot August that will see the Mooney VR46 Racing Team engaged in two races between Great Britain and Austria.

First stop at Silverstone, a track known for its automotive history and strong ties with F1, with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi ready to complete the leap in quality that had seen them among the protagonists in the final of the first part of the season.

Growing up and with the Top 6 centered three times in a row (Mugello, Catalunya, Sachsenring ed), Luca can’t wait to get back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP to further shorten the distances and show his real potential on a track yes complicated and demanding, but that can be well adapted to his driving needs.

“I’m happy to have had a little vacation, but at the same time I’m happy to be back racing at Silverstone, a demanding track. I used the break to better prepare myself to manage this second half of the season: we finished in crescendo, the driving sensations were very good and we can take a last step forward. Ducati is supporting us as much as possible with the latest updates that we hope to be able to try as soon as possible. I am confident that I can do well already from this race “, said Marini.

First GP after the podium in Assen for Marco who last year, in Moto2, had signed a beautiful pole position right in front of the English public. An important weekend just around the corner in search of confirmations for the rookie.

“This break was needed: after Assen, I really needed to disconnect and spend time with friends and family. I recharged my batteries, trained and now I’m ready and motivated to get back to work on the Ducati. What can I say , we finished with an important result and we try to confirm ourselves as one of the most competitive. Silverstone is a particular and demanding track that I really like: last year I went really fast here! “, added Bezzecchi.