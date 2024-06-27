“When it comes to your life, these are never easy decisions.” If Marco Bezzecchi says this, regarding the choice to leave VR46 to pursue the dream of becoming an official Aprilia rider starting next year, these words are to be believed, because if there is anyone on the MotoGP grid who has a very strong bond with his team, it is the rider from Rimini.

Before starting to think about this new adventure, which however he seems very happy with, “Bez” wants to end the past five years with the colors of Valentino Rossi’s team in style, redeeming a first part of the season that was below expectations , due to the difficulties of adapting to the Ducati GP23.

“Let’s say it’s the realization of a dream, but as there are still so many races to do, the goal is to continue to do well in the remaining races. Finally, with a free mind, I will be able to think only about racing on the motorbike. Obviously I’m happy with my choice, but also that these races still exist, because I want to try to finish better than how it went so far”, said Bezzecchi.

Last year a train had already passed to get an official motorbike, but within a satellite structure like that of Prima Pramac Racing. That’s why Marco ultimately decided to stay with the Tavullia team. This time, however, the situation is different, because he will become a full-fledged factory rider, and it was this that convinced him more than the current difficulties, because he did not regret the choice made a year ago.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I feel great with my team. We did great things last year and some good races this year too. Some maybe a little more difficult, but I believe that the potential of the bike and the team is very high, so my decision hasn’t arrived because I think the potential is the current one”, he explained.

“I’ve always said it, I’ve always dreamed of being an official rider and last year I had a 50/50 chance, because it wasn’t exactly what I would have wanted, so I decided to stay where I was, also because I felt great. This year I had a different opportunity, I thought about it a bit, also with the help of the people close to me, but also of my team, who always understood and supported me in everything open arms, but they also understood me and let me go,” he added.

Finally, he was asked how his decision was made by Valentino, who has been his mentor since he joined the VR46 Riders Academy at a very young age in the Moto3 days, even before joining the team in Moto2: “We are a We’re both a little sad about this, but he’s also happy for me. We’ve talked about it a lot these days, we even watched the Italy match together on Monday, after the news came out, and he understood my decision I was a little scared, I admit it, but he understood everything and was really like a good friend and I’m very happy about that.”