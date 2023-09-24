Rome – Marco Bezzecchi triumphs in the Indian GP dominating the race from the first to the last lap. The Mooney VR46 team rider, riding the Ducati, prevailed by a wide margin over the Spaniard of the Ducati Pramac Jorge Martin and the Frenchman of the Yamaha Fabio Quartararo. Wasted opportunity for Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), crashed with eight laps to go when he was in second position and now leads the world rankings with only 13 points over Martin and 44 over Bezzecchi.

Fourth place for the South African of Ktm Brad Binder who leaves behind the Spaniard of Honda Joan Mir and the Frenchman of Ducati Pramac Johann Zarco. Completing the top ten were Franco Morbidelli with Yamaha and the Spaniards Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia).