Everything really happened in the French Grand Prix, as if to celebrate the 1000th race in the history of the world championship. However, the title is everything for Marco Bezzecchi, who at Le Mans pulled off another race as a champion, going on to score his second career victory in MotoGP.

A heavy success, because it brings him back to just one point from the top of the World Championship, given that the leader Pecco Bagnaia who abandoned the contest almost immediately. During the fifth lap, the Ducati rider had a trajectory crossing with Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia between turns 11 and 12 which ended in the worst possible way.

In any case, the feeling is that, even if there was even some shoving between the two in the gravel of the escape route, the contact was almost inevitable, but that it arrived without the specific fault of one of the protagonists, who have already been punished enough with a zero in a contest in which both seemed to have good cards in their pockets to play. The world champion, among other things, also went to the Medical Center for tests because he was sore in his right ankle.

However, this shouldn’t take anything away from Bezzecchi’s great feat, who showed a pace that was honestly unsustainable for the rest of the competition. At the beginning it was Jack Miller who dictated the pace with the KTM, while further back the Mooney VR rider found himself forced to give up a position due to an aggressive entry into turn 8 against an aggressive Marc Marquez.

However, nothing that broke his ambitions, because with 17 laps to go he took the lead and from that moment it was immediately clear that there would be no more for anyone. The rider from Rimini widened the gap on his pursuers with fast laps and in the end he arrived at the checkered flag with over four seconds of margin on his pursuers, giving another enormous joy to Valentino Rossi’s team.

Behind him, however, the battle was really tight. As the laps went by, Miller saw the pace of his RC16 drop and eventually his race ended in the gravel at Turn 4 after a crash. Therefore, the duel between Marquez and a Jorge Martin who was the protagonist of a phenomenal comeback after a straight run at turn 8 which in the early stages had dropped him to tenth in the early stages held the court.

The Pramac Racing driver from Madrid was very good at putting pressure on the eight-times world champion, who tried in every possible way to resist him. Perhaps even too much, because during the penultimate lap, trying to resist Martin on the outside, he ended up with wheels in the air at turn 7, nullifying what had been a great comeback from the injury.

Johann Zarco, who had been a spectator at the battle, therefore took advantage of it, and in the end he found himself on the lowest step of the podium. Behind him, Augusto Fernandez also deserves a big round of applause, because the GasGas Tech3 rider finds himself the best KTM rider at the finish line, after having been the protagonist of a race truly worthy of a Moto2 world champion.

The top 5 is completed by Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, who has never given the feeling of being able to keep up with the best. The same goes for Brad Binder, taken out today after a few corners and called to comeback. Then the South African took advantage of him, taking a long lap penalty for a long time at the corner of 9, so in the end he had to settle for sixth place, which in any case allows him to reduce the gap from Bagnaia to 13 points.

Despite numerous retirements, Fabio Quartararo also had to settle for seventh place in his home race, with a Yamaha that was never competitive throughout the weekend. In the top 10 there is also room for Fabio Di Giannantonio, eighth, and for Franco Morbidelli, tenth. The substitutes Danilo Petrucci and Lorenzo Savadori also take home a few points, respectively 11th and 12th.

Unfortunately Luca Marini was not at the finish line, who finished his race at the medical center for checks on his hands after a bad accident with Alex Marquez: the rider of the Mooney VR46 lost the front on exiting turn 4 during the sixth lap, but then managed to get it back, but at that point he was stuck in the middle of the trajectory and the Spaniard couldn’t do anything to avoid it. The risk was great for Alex, who found himself lying in the middle of the track with the oncoming bikes that really narrowly avoided him.