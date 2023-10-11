The Indonesian Grand Prix will represent a real challenge for the Mooney VR46 team, which arrives with both drivers injured, but eager to get on track after the doctors’ approval. Both Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi have in fact undergone surgery on their collarbone (Maro the left and Bez the right, ed) in recent days to reduce the fractures suffered during competition and training respectively.

As already anticipated in recent days by Uccio, Bezzecchi would have decided on Wednesday whether or not to leave for Indonesia and today it was announced that the pilot is flying to Mandalika. Marco tries, therefore, and tomorrow he will have the visit that will give or not the ok to get on track.

Injured during training at the Ranch in Tavullia last week, the Mooney VR46 team driver underwent surgery at the UNIMORE Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit to reduce the fracture in his right collarbone, a few days after the operation suffered by teammate Marini , who broke his collarbone while competing in India.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mandalika will be a real race against time for Bezzecchi, who enters the Indonesian Grand Prix in third place in the general classification. The setback complicates the race towards the title, which however the rider himself doesn’t feel too close to: “The injury wasn’t necessary, especially in this decisive moment of the season. Immediately after the operation, the possibility of trying to participate in the race arose.”

“We waited 48 hours and after the last medical consultations and a very intense physiotherapy program until the last minute before departure, with the Team, we decided to try to reach Indonesia to get fit to race. It won’t be easy, it will be an uphill and really challenging weekend, but I would like to be on track and try. A big thank you to the team, the medical team, the Academy and all the fans who have supported me in recent days, I have received many messages of affection and support. They certainly gave us an extra boost,” declares Bezzecchi.

Marini, who missed the Japanese Grand Prix, will also try to race: “I’m happy to return to the circuit in Mandalika, in front of all the Indonesian fans who are truly special. The recovery from the injury is progressing well, after the operation I immediately started all the treatments and physiotherapy and I feel ready to get back on the Ducati. We are waiting for the medical check tomorrow, but the goal is to race in all three races of this triple-header and find the same good sensations behind the wheel that I had in India. It won’t be an easy weekend, but I’m motivated to do well also because of all the people who have made me feel their support in recent weeks. From the team, to my family, to the medical team, to the Academy and all the fans.”

Uccio, team manager, states: “We don’t have an easy weekend ahead of us, with both riders undergoing a medical check for two similar injuries that occurred at a truly crucial moment of the season. As a team we will do everything to support them and help them in this complicated moment. A real shame, because both Luca and Marco were in a moment of unparalleled grace and confidence at the wheel. They will both try to be on track, Luca is further along in the recovery process, while for Marco the situation is a little more complicated. Thanks go to all our fans, they have been fantastic in recent weeks, they have flooded us with positive comments and encouragement on social media. As a team, we don’t give up, we will do our utmost to finish the season by achieving the best possible results and repay our fans for their unparalleled support.”