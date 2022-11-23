The 24-year-old Italian finished his first season as a member of the premier-class grid in 14th place overall, just nine points behind his team-mate Luca Marini in the Mooney VR46 garage. Marini was more consistent but less explosive, considering Marco Bezzecchi’s second place at Assen, his best result and the only podium achieved so far in MotoGP.

Next season, the two riders will once again share the garage and, unlike the one that has just ended, this time they will ride the same bike, the 2022 model used by Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, the official duo of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

Under normal conditions, this puts “Bez” on the same level as his teammate, even if at a disadvantage compared to the riders who will have the latest evolution from the Italian company at their disposal. However, seeing the competitiveness exhibited this season by Enea Bastianini, with a prototype of the previous one, this statement could be questioned.

So far, Bezzecchi’s first impressions of the Desmosedici GP22 couldn’t be better, although obviously it’s still early days, as he was only able to test it during the Tuesday test day after the Valencia Grand Prix, the last round of the World Championship .

The rider from Rimini, who inherited the bike used the previous Sunday by Miller, ended the day in Cheste with the third fastest time, just two tenths behind Marini, the fastest of the lot.

“I immediately felt better with this year’s bike (compared to last year’s). I like it a lot, even if logically I need more time to analyze some of the differences I’ve noticed,” said Bezzecchi.

“The new Ducati is more different than I expected. The chassis is the same, but it works a little better thanks to the set-up. I noticed a step forward in braking. In just one test I solved all the braking problems I had , and without touching anything”, said the #72, who also underlined the step forward that the GP22 engine represents: “Even the engine is different, and thanks to it the bike goes a little better. But the biggest difference it’s in the braking,” said the VR46 rider.

