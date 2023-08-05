Marco Bezzecchi comes to the British Grand Prix as one of the great contenders for the title, only 36 points separate him from the leader Pecco Bagnaia and today at Silverstone he proved once again that he can fight for it. Only one highside “spotted” a decidedly positive Friday, in which he shone in the morning and gained direct access to Q2 in the afternoon.

The balance is therefore positive for the Mooney VR46 rider, the strong point of the 2024 riders market precisely because of the competitiveness shown even today. However, there was a moment of fear in this afternoon’s practice, when Bez he was thrown off his Ducati, hitting the asphalt violently during his out lap. It all ended only in a scare and the Romagna rider claims he hasn’t suffered any damage.

“I feel good”, Bezzecchi explains to the media after Friday. “I hit my leg quite hard on the tarmac, but luckily it wasn’t that big. I have a little pain, but at the moment it’s ok. We’ll see tomorrow. Anyway, until then I was feeling very good on the bike, so I can’t complain. I understood what I did in the crash and that’s important. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow. First without the fall? I would have been faster than my first time attack for sure. Then if I had done first or second I don’t know and I don’t care. The important thing was the top 10”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The fall does not seem to have destabilized him, on the contrary. The rider of the Valentino Rossi team remains focused and analyzes the situation with great clarity, going beyond the simple hitch. Bezzecchi explains the dynamics thus, claiming that he understood the mistake: “It was my out lap, I went with the same confidence as the timed lap, but the tire was a bit too cold. This is a track where it’s very cold, as soon as you lean a little to the right, the tire becomes almost like new, but that’s normal”.

The Mooney VR46 standard bearer is ready to move on and already project towards Saturday, where qualifying and the first race of the weekend await him. The sensations on the bike are good and once again he shows himself capable of being able to fight for the top positions: “I felt good on the bike today. In the afternoon I felt even better, I still have some problems going into corners. But in general my feeling is good and so I was quite fast. I’m not worried about the crash or anything else, because my sensations on the bike are good and I understood what I did differently. It will be the same tomorrow.”

Same approach, but different weather. Yes, because the rain could change the cards on the table and mess up the plans of teams and riders. Although he has also proved to be very effective in the wet in the past, Bezzecchi would prefer to race the day in the dry, but he knows he has to be ready should the rain peep out, a very probable hypothesis: “The wet is different everywhere. It’s never the same and it’s different on every track. I hope for a dry day, but tomorrow I think it will be difficult. We’ll see, I’ll give my best.”