Marco Bezzecchi closes the 2022 season, his first and that of the entire Team in MotoGP, with the title of Rookie of the Year, an objective he had missed in Moto3 and Moto2, but which he achieved, with two races to spare, in Australia , in the top class. A prestigious result for the entire Mooney VR46 Racing Team: a team made up of young technicians and mechanics, many of whom come from the lower categories or are starting out in new positions and responsibilities.

Twenty races in one go, astride his Ducati Desmosedici GP: a triumphant Sunday in Assen with second place under the checkered flag and an impressive season finale with Marco among the absolute protagonists. Pole position at the Chang Circuit, fourth place at Phillip Island (first across the finish line among the Independents, ed) after a hard-fought GP and the comeback that left him at the foot of the podium in Malaysia. All crucial pieces that are worth 111 points in the general classification (P14) with ten placements in the Top 10.

What is the balance of your first season in MotoGP?

“The balance of 2022 is certainly positive: as a team, we have grown and taken a big step forward during the season. We finished in the best possible way, we were really competitive in the finale and we collected very solid results”.

He finally achieved the title of Rookie of the Year…

“If I think about it, what a Rookie season in MotoGP! A podium, a pole, many times in the Top 10. Not bad for a category that I’ve dreamed of since I was a child and that I was used to seeing on TV. The title of Rookie of the Year was a target from the start, but without too much pressure. I cared about it because it was my last chance to achieve this recognition after I had missed it in Moto3 and Moto2. It was my last chance! We are a rookie team in all senses: many of the guys come from Moto2, others, like Matteo (Flamigni, the technical chief, ed), held a different role until last year. The guys struck me because they grew up in a very short time, at an impressive speed. there’s our secret: they took the step before me and were able to give me the support and bike I needed. Luca’s team also did something unique, the work group is fantastic”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How were your first steps with Ducati?

“The first time on the Ducati was incredible. A fantastic feeling, speed and acceleration are a given. I was also impressed by the braking, you don’t expect it.”

Second place in Assen represented a nice click…

“At Assen something clicked: from that moment on I started pushing even harder to be able to experience other days like this together with the whole team”.

The season finale was on the rise…

“I didn’t expect to win the Rookie of the Year title with two races to spare. I had the first chance in Thailand. It was difficult, but after pole I believed in it. Unfortunately we collected much less in the race than we expected , the weather surprised us. Once we arrived in Australia, however, the atmosphere was much more relaxed. Phillip Island is a track that I’ve always liked, I wanted to do a great race, without thinking too much, and we hit our target on Sunday.”

What is your opinion on the 2022 MotoGP season?

“An unprecedented 2022: the level of the bike plus rider package is very high. All the bikes are practically factory, the differences between official and independent are minimal, everyone can be competitive. The best grid ever!”.

Read also: