If the Sprint race was half a disappointment, Marco Bezzecchi was able to find redemption on Sunday at the Sachsenring, where he narrowly missed the podium, conquering an excellent fourth position. Only a few tussles too many in the early stages prevented him from battling with the front runners, but the Mooney VR46 rider sums up a weekend that ends with a positive balance.

“I’m quite happy, because today compared to yesterday I was fast”, he begins Bez talking about his Sunday. “I lost a bit of time at the start, because there was a bit of a battle with Aleix Espargaro who was on the soft and was crazy at the start. Then Alex Marquez hit me at Turn 12 and almost made me crash. But then I managed to recover well, I was coming up strong. Unfortunately that little loss of time at the start meant that Zarco took a bit of an advantage and when I went behind I was able to recover a bit, but we were riding too similar and I didn’t make it for the podium. But I’m happy because compared to yesterday we made a big step up and bringing home a fourth place on a weekend where we struggled makes me happy”.

In the Sprint even a not excellent start translated into a difficulty to be among the first. Today instead the start was better, despite not having had the opportunity to recover immediately: “The start today didn’t go badly, at the beginning I was fifth or sixth. Brad passed me, but we know the KTMs have something more at the start, but I was there. It was more the first laps where I got a bit lost in a few small battles”.

“One thing that affected the weekend a bit was the yellow flag in qualifying. That lap they took from me was a pole. Starting on pole, I don’t think I could have done much better yesterday, because yesterday I wasn’t in good shape. Maybe something, but no big deal. But today would have been quite different, but nothing is done with ifs and buts. In the end I finished fourth, but it’s ok”, explains Bezzecchi.

The Desmosedici GP23s at the Sachsenring seem to have made the difference, monopolizing the podium with a factory and two Pramacs, one of which even won. However, Bezzecchi, equipped with the GP22, doesn’t feel he has a technical gap compared to the latest version. Rather he believes they have found a square: “Pecco is a bit stronger in general. In my opinion, Martin and Zarco have found a basis for a few races that makes them go very fast, but I don’t think it’s a technical or bike thing. They are simply a little more in order and maybe they were better at it. I’ve already managed to fight with them, I don’t think my bike is technically inferior. Maybe they’ll find something more during the season, but I think my bike is now very competitive”.

“I’m really giving everything to try to do everything in the best possible way,” he continues. “I think I can be quite satisfied. In some races I didn’t get what I wanted, but in the end, always bringing something home is important. If I have to complain about something, I say Jerez because I crashed. But that weekend had been a loser, my engine broke down, I screwed up…but the mistake in the race was unnecessary and that was the only thing I can complain about. For the rest, you can always give more, of course, but I’ve always given my best.”

The Sachsenring weekend was detrimental to Bezzecchi in terms of classification. With the two victories, Jorge Martin leapt to second position by unseating the rider from Romagna, who is relegated to third place: “Today I looked at the standings for the first time, if not ever. I only looked at it after Argentina because it was all over social media! But I’m not looking at it much, I don’t think it’s time. Jorge made a great growth, he already had more experience than me, but maybe he had some difficulties at the beginning. Now he is at his potential, Pecco is the same and Zarco is the same. I, on the other hand, still have something of the margin. I hope, because I would like to be closer to everyone, but I don’t look at the standings”.

The market is in great turmoil and these are the decisive moments. Bez but he seems very calm about it: “The future? At the moment I don’t know anything, I have no idea. I’d really like to continue with Ducati because it’s a competitive package and I get on well with all the engineers. I’d like to take a step, the goal is to get to an official team, if Ducati is better. But I think it’s difficult for next year. It’s taken to say everything, but these are my plans, I’m not going to make too many changes. I’d like to be able to continue like this with Ducati”.