Marco Bezzecchi closes the weekend of the Spanish GP, which took place today in Jerez de la Frontera, in ninth place, first among the rookies, thus hitting the Top 10 for the second time in the 2022 season. Once again at the finish line, Luca Marini also touches the points area in 16th place. Eighth yesterday in qualifying after hitting Q2, Marco confirms the good sensations driving the Ducati DesmosediciGP and the race pace expressed in FP4, managing to keep the pace of the group fighting for the Top8 until the last lap. With today’s points he is in P18 in the general (15 points ed), first among the rookies.

More complicated weekend than expected instead for Luca Marini which started from the 19th square of the grid. After a good start (it is prominent up to P14 ed) he struggles to keep pace in the second half of the race and loses the top-15 right in the final. He is 19th overall with 14 points. For both, next appointment on the track as early as tomorrow morning, again here at the Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera, for the day of official MotoGP tests.

Marco Bezzecchi (9th): “I am very happy, I managed to stay in the group of the leaders and I am happy for the whole team. They did a great job and Ducati is also supporting us to the maximum. We started strong already on Friday, we didn’t give up and today we had a great race. Too bad for the overtaking of Enea (Bastianini ed) in the very end, but we have to bring home all the positive. In Portimao I struggled, the weather change on Sunday did not help me, while here we were constant in all shifts and we followed the work program in full. Let’s continue like this and do our best on tomorrow’s test day as well ”.

Luca Marini (16th): “I’m obviously disappointed with the race, but I didn’t expect a very different result after free practice and qualifying. The positive is that I managed to be consistent throughout all the laps, even though the pace was two, three tenths slower than our rivals. We made some changes in the warm up and I felt good driving. Tomorrow there will be a day of testing: it is the right time to take an important step forward “.