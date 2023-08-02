Five long weeks of stop to recharge the batteries, after a really crackling start to the season for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, and it’s already time to get back to work at Silverstone for the ninth race of the 2023 season.

Marco Bezzecchi – third overall with 158 points – and Luca Marini – sixth with 98 points – get back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP with the very first in sight (P2 overall among the Teams with 256 points ed).

Marco, capable of hitting seven podiums between Sprint and race in the first 8 weekends of the season and absolute protagonist in Assen, is not hiding and has ambitious goals towards Valencia. The English track is a complicated one, but one where he was able to conquer the podium in Moto2 in 2021.

“I went on vacation with the mood I wanted, I had a practically perfect weekend in the Netherlands and I’ve enjoyed being at home over the past few weeks. I’ve missed the bikes, even though we often trained with the guys from the Academy, but the GPs they are something else”, said Bezzecchi.

“Silverstone isn’t an easy track to interpret, it’s very long, with a series of guided corners and it won’t be obvious to be there with the strongest. We’re starting off on the right foot from Friday, let’s also try this new change to the format which should help us take confidence with the track and we go back to work with full batteries for the second half of the season,” he continued.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Positive sensations also for Luca who returns to work in the garage to implement the progress made so far. Always constant and author of a series of really solid placements in the Top5, he wants a second podium in 2023.

“It was a long break, but it was needed! In addition, many important things have happened and I’m happy because now I’ll be back on track with even more motivation for this second half of the season. We come from a series of solid races, where I achieved good results , but maybe something was missing to be there with the group of very first to compete for the positions that count”, added Marini.

“The goal from now until Valencia is this: to keep working hard, pay attention to the details and get close to the strongest. Silverstone is a very complicated and technical track but we have an excellent package to be competitive, we will also try the new modification on the format and what’s more, the audience here is always special,” he concluded.