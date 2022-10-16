A podium, two close victories and the title of Rookie of the Year: this is the season of Marco Bezzecchi, who in Australia put pen to paper the strength shown in the year of his MotoGP debut. The Mooney VR46 team driver has often proved to have great potential, but sometimes without reaping the desired results. The Phillip Island race, however, has definitively decreed that the best rookie of 2022 is the Romagna.

Starting from the second row after gaining direct access to Q2, Bez was fighting for podium positions throughout the race. In the final stages he too managed to lead the group, only to settle for a fourth position which in any case guarantees him the title of best rookie of the year: “I knew from the beginning that we could be very strong, yesterday my pace was good. In qualifying maybe I could have done something more, but luckily on this track it doesn’t make a big difference. At the beginning I touched with Miller and I finished 12th, but then I recovered very quickly and as soon as I saw that I could be in front, I tried. Honestly, I wanted to try to stay on the podium, but Rins and Marquez were much faster in the end ”.

Bezzecchi was a great protagonist of the Australian Grand Prix, but he bowed to the overwhelming power of Alex Rins, winner of the race, and Marc Marquez, who seems to be really back: “Rins and Suzuki are very good at managing the tires, so in the end they were very fast. Marc is very strong at corner entry, but I was also surprised by the fact that he raced on the soft tire, which was impossible for me. So this means that he is also very good at handling the tire. I managed the power very well, I changed the map quite early because I knew that the track conditions were not optimal during the race. As soon as I started to feel a bit of spin I took away a bit of power, so as not to have too much power on the straight and take advantage of the slipstream ”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Not only Rins and Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia was also in the fight. The Ducati rider was at the head of the race for several laps, always threatened and put under pressure. Bezzecchi also put some of him into it, launching the attack and setting the pace. Marco believed in it, he wanted to try to win, or at least to take the podium, and he left nothing to his opponents as long as he could. Not even in Bagnaia, a brand-mate. Team games to try to bring the title to Borgo Panigale?

For Bez they don’t exist, he saw a gap and tried: “If I stayed with Pecco? Not much in reality, because at 10 it was a point where I was not very good. More than anything else, I couldn’t stay close to him at 9 and then I always came very far and I couldn’t get past him. I wanted to try to overtake him at turn 1, but he made the last corner a little stronger, but I had trouble with the front tire, it was destroyed and the front closed a bit. So I always lost a few meters and with the wake I was never able to get under it. I didn’t hold back at all, I tried anyway ”.

The podium didn’t arrive, but the personal satisfaction of being the best rookie of this season paid off: “It’s a beautiful moment, I’m happy for Pecco and I’m happy for me and my boys. We were pretty good, it’s great to be able to win the rookie of the year title. I didn’t know about the shirt, it was a nice surprise. It was great to see the guys on the track, but there were also my guys from the team in Moto2, so it was a very nice moment. I want to thank all the team, the Academy and all the people who work there so much. It is a great result that I am proud of and above all it was nice to get it with such a beautiful race. Great tussle with everyone, I’m very happy. I wanted the podium, but I can’t complain. I didn’t expect to have such a great race. For me it was a very positive weekend, I was always fast. We will try for the podium in the next two races ”.