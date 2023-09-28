The Japanese Grand Prix is ​​one of the most anticipated for Marco Bezzecchi, who he remembers for the first world podium achieved in 2017, when he raced in Moto3. Last year, on his debut in MotoGP, he achieved the top 10 but this year he comes in third in the championship and a great contender for the title. A great growth, that of the Mooney VR46 standard bearer, which leads him to be one of the great favorites for the world championship.

Confirmation of this is the splendid victory obtained last Sunday at Buddh, Bezzecchi is the first winner in the history of the Indian Grand Prix and arrives at Motegi with a lot of energy, in the wake of a solid weekend (whose only stumble was was the accident with Luca Marini in the Sprint, which was then followed by a wonderful comeback): “Last weekend in India was very positive, and arriving here with this excellent feeling is very good. Motegi is a track that I really like, it’s special for me because I got my first podium in the world championship here. I always enjoy coming here and racing here with the MotoGP is fantastic. I can’t wait to go around again after last year, which wasn’t too bad. Let’s see what we can get.”

Lots of progress in a short time Bez, which reveals its secret: study. Yes, because the reigning world champion is right within his team and studying the moves of Bagnaia and the more experienced riders has helped him improve braking, an area in which until recently he had gaps: ” I have studied Pecco, Jorge and the Ducati riders since the first time I rode MotoGP. For me it was the hardest step to take, I still have steps to take to be constantly strong in braking, I still have some tracks where I go fast and others where I struggle more. But in general in the riding style and setting of the bike on which Matteo has done a great job, I feel comfortable and I can push hard when braking.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Bezzecchi has the 2022 specification of the Desmosedici, which is why he cannot take advantage of the innovations that have reached the official riders, such as the new starting device that made the GP23 lightning fast when the traffic lights went out: “I obviously asked for it! (laughs, ed). I think the support that comes from Ducati is fantastic, they help me when they can, but I don’t have the factory package, so it’s normal that I have something less than the officials.”

The Japanese Grand Prix sees the top three in the standings decidedly closer than expected. Bagnaia arrives at Motegi as the leader, but Martin follows him with just 13 points behind. Bezzecchi is further behind, but he forcefully returned to the fight, recovering ground and arriving -44 behind his compatriot. However, this is not causing anxiety or pressure on the Mooney VR46 team driver, who faces this last part of the season with calm.

“I’m relaxed because at the moment the real fight is between Pecco and Martin. I’m always close to them, but not close enough. Obviously, if I manage to be this close until the end I will give my best to fight, that’s normal. I would be lying if I said no, but at the moment I just want to enjoy the races weekend after weekend, try to stay close to them every weekend and then we’ll see”, he claims in the press conference on Thursday in Motegi.

However, someone placed a bet on Bezzecchi. He hasn’t been seen in action for a long time, but he always has a special eye on the riders. We’re talking about Cal Crutchlow, who takes part in the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend as a wild card and claims to have bet money on the Mooney VR46 driver. Upon finding out, Bez was not unprepared: “I’m happy, but I’d like to share the money if I win!”.