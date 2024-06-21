The operation that will see the current VR46 team rider become Jorge Martin’s teammate in the official Aprilia structure should take place in the next few days, according to what Motorsport.com has learned. Marco Bezzecchi has already made the decision to focus on another Italian manufacturer in MotoGP.

In recent times, when conversations with Aprilia have intensified, Ducati has developed a strategy to try to kill two birds with one stone: the idea was to avoid losing Bezzecchi and Pramac by uniting them. A plan that didn’t go well and which will lead the driver from Viserba to race with the competition. Most likely, Paolo Campinoti’s structure will race with Yamaha, which will be the new motorcycle supplier.

The fact that Bez is more inclined to get on an RS-GP rather than go on a latest generation Desmosedici, whose performance, on paper, should be better than that of the Aprilia, does not go unnoticed. As a consequence of the decision made last year, the Italian is racing a 2023 specification Ducati. It is true that the leap in quality of the GP24 has been greater than he had expected, and his start to the season has not gone as well as expected. waited. Bezzecchi will arrive at Assen, the eighth grand prix of the season, an 11th position in the general classification, behind teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio (ninth).

It is clear that the arrival of Marc Marquez in the official Ducati garage in 2025, when he will become Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate, has caused some discontent among Valentino Rossi’s staff, in the Academy that bears his name. Motorsport.com learns that Ducati and VR46 are one step away from renewing trust and strengthening it even further, provided Pramac accepts Yamaha’s proposal.

Precisely for this reason, the Tavullia academy sees the arrival of #93 as a threat to the ecosystem that has held up until now and which has ensured that Bagnaia won the last two MotoGP titles and which makes VR46 the perfect ally of Ducati. “What is evident is that Marc’s hiring was not liked,” a VR46 source tells the writer of these lines. “It’s not so much that it has blown up the philosophy of the brand, but it certainly won’t bring stability,” adds the source.

The entry of such a controversial figure as Marquez into the VR46 universe may have perfectly motivated a reaction of no confidence on the part of Bezzecchi, who also perfectly embodies the profile that Aprilia is looking for at the moment. The Italian manufacturer hopes to welcome a driver of the same nationality with open arms. For his part, Bez will see his goal of racing in an official team come true.