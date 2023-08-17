“The Red Bull Ring is historically a track favorable to Ducati”. This is the mantra that has been repeated for many years now and Marco Bezzecchi wants to grasp this phrase that has become a classic to redeem himself after the disappointment at Silverstone. Two weeks after his crash in Sunday’s race, in fact, the Mooney VR46 rider is ready to reverse course in Austria, where the MotoGP is busy this weekend.

“I made a mistake at Silverstone, it was a shame. But the speed was there, I had confidence in the bike, so overall I can’t say it was a negative weekend”, he begins Bez in the usual Thursday press conference at the Red Bull Ring. Summing up, the English weekend wasn’t exactly a waste, so the Romagna rider is ready to continue on this positive line, obviously having learned from the mistakes he made previously.

The desire for redemption thus turns into energy in view of the Red Bull Ring weekend. In Austria, Bezzecchi has won three times, once in Moto3 in 2018 and twice in Moto2, in 2020 and 2021. MotoGP is very different, but the very strong past on this track helps the Mooney VR46 rider mentally, who he claims to appreciate very much the Styrian track.

“I can’t wait to get on the bike again, I really like this track and I hope the weather is good! It’s a particular track, it looks simple from the outside, but it’s not so due to the different slopes and the very heavy braking. I like these types of braking, in MotoGP and especially on our bike, it’s a strong point,” he says.

Bezzecchi was the man at the center of the market this summer and still represents a pivotal point, from which there can be a not indifferent domino effect. Switch to Pramac with the factory Ducati or stay in VR46 with the previous year’s Desmosedici but with the team that is family to him? It’s a big dilemma for Bezwhich, however, seems inclined not to leave the old road, however, does not overreach.

“As you already know, my plan A would be in the Mooney VR46 team, so my staff is working to find the best solution for me. I think that in Barcelona I will be able to inform you of the precise decision I will make”, reveals Bezzecchi. We will still have to wait a couple of weeks to know the plans for 2024, therefore.

In the meantime, Bez he focuses on the current season, where he will try to beat his training partner and championship rival, Pecco Bagnaia: “It’s important to train together because we push each other every time. Obviously it’s not easy to maintain the relationship when you are fighting for the same goal. But in the end this year I’m calmer in terms of the championship, because that’s not the main objective at the moment”.

“It is clear that if I come close when we are at the end, I will try. But seeing it is important to try to copy everything he does and learn. I ask him everything that comes to mind, then in the race we have the opportunity to share data, so I try to look at everyone’s data”, concludes Bezzecchi.