Assen is the track of great memories, first times and uncontainable emotions: Marco Bezzecchi returns to the “Cathedral” one year after his first podium in MotoGP. An unexpected result, perhaps, that of 2022, which was then followed by other podiums, victories… but the taste of the first is always special, on one of the tracks he loves the most.

Strengthened by the great result of last season, the Mooney VR46 team rider is ready this year to face the Dutch Grand Prix with a new awareness. He comes from third in the standings, 34 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia. After two difficult weekends, Assen closes the hat-trick that precedes the summer break and here Bez feels ready to give his opponents a hard time.

“Assen is a circuit that I love, it’s one of those tracks that suits my riding style quite well. It’s also very fun and very beautiful, I can’t wait to get on the bike”, says Bezzecchi in the Thursday conference, letting go of memories. “When I arrived here yesterday, my mind immediately had beautiful memories of my first MotoGP podium. It was a big confidence boost for me, because I had been struggling all weekend, I was in a lot of pain. But then in qualifying I was able to go fast, even if my pace wasn’t good. I tried to take risks with the soft in the race without knowing if it would have been possible to go well or not, but in the end I was able to ride quite well and finish on the podium. Something clicked in my head, I was like ‘then I can do this’. It was a rather special moment, but then you have to keep working, I’m trying to do it by trying to keep my concentration.”

Bezzecchi was leader of the championship with the victory in Argentina, repeating himself at Le Mans, however the new format is not forgiving and, with a MotoGP as balanced and competitive as the current one, it is easy for everything to change suddenly: “We have seen of the first part of the championship that with the Sprints everything can change very quickly. Unfortunately I did an excellent sprint at Mugello, but on Sunday I had some problems and I wasn’t able to be fast enough to fight for the best positions”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At Sachsenring I suffered all weekend, but then in the race I found something that gave me the chance to go faster. Unfortunately with the soft I was struggling, in the sense that I was able to make a very good time attack, but on the pace, trying to manage the tyre, I was no longer able to get the bike to turn. With the average I was going very fast, unfortunately in the first laps I got stuck in the mess, I was touched by other riders, I wasted time in the tussle. Then I had a fast pace, not to fight with Pecco and Jorge, I had a few tenths less than them, but to compete for the podium at least with Zarco. When I managed to pass fourth it was already too far and too close. But at Sachsenring I was more competitive than at Mugello, where I struggled more on Sunday. So I know what I have to do here, I have to try to go fast”, clarified the rider Mooney VR46 talking about the two complicated weekends.

However, there are two other Ducatis fighting with him, specifically the GP23s. Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin made the difference especially in Germany and also in Assen Bezzecchi believes they have something more. However, he certainly doesn’t exclude himself from the fight: “First of all, it’s fortunate to be able to compare how you are doing with them, because then it’s a great opportunity for growth. Then it’s a stimulus, because if you can be close, you feel the taste of being able to fool them maybe sometimes. Obviously it’s not easy because they are very strong, but we try. Pecco and Jorge have been a little faster lately, so for the moment I’d say they’re the favourites, but I hope to make the change!”.

Just the latest version of the Ducati seems to make a greater difference compared to the GP22, which Bezzecchi has. However, the rider from Romagna believes that due to the form of the two ahead of him in the standings, the bike changes little: “As soon as you lose something, now with this format and with the level there is in MotoGP, you lose yourself. So it’s important to try to start in the best way and always maintain a high level, remaining constant. It’s not easy at all, but my team is trusting me a lot and working very hard. I am very happy with this. I have great support from the guys at Ducati, from Gigi Dall’Igna, from everyone… I think the biggest difference is the rider, not the bike. I think Pecco and Jorge would have won anyway with the same bike as me”.