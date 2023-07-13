Marco Bezzecchi draws a more than positive balance of the first half of the 2023 season: a dream victory in Argentina, the first for him and for the team in the Top class, and the seal at the French GP a few weeks later. A total of seven podiums (between GP and Sprint), together with one pole, which are worth the current third place in the general classification with 158 points.

Team and work group are the key to the successes of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider who, together with his teammate Luca Marini, astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP, aims to keep up with the strongest for the end of the season and the title in teams. New sensations, emotions and the bar that rises ever higher for a young rider among the new protagonists of the MotoGP.

How has this 2023 been so far?

“This first part of the season has been very positive for me. I was able to take a big step forward compared to 2022. From the first winter tests, I immediately found a great feeling with the bike and the team. I was immediately at ease and fast And I achieved my first victory right at the start of the season”.

What are the things you are most proud of?

“The thing I’m most proud of at the moment is my first win in Argentina. It was my real goal for the season, but I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly. A result that is close to my heart and which I’m particularly proud.”

Do you also have any regrets?

“The biggest regret so far was perhaps the Jerez race: I struggled all weekend and then I crashed. A real shame because it’s important to bring home points even on those days where not everything goes right “.

You also led the World Championship in MotoGP for the first time…

“Being in the top positions of the Championship is difficult from many points of view. You have so much to do, so much pressure to manage, the media pushes you. For the moment I don’t think about it too much, I try to stay relaxed and focused on riding”.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about your future…

“Questions about the future aren’t that difficult to handle. I have a great team behind me, together with the VR46 Riders Academy and my manager. They all try to keep calm and ease the pressure. I’m lucky because I can concentrate on work this way and give it my all every weekend.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How do you like the new format this year?

“For me, the new format is really cool, I like it. The Sprint too, even if it changed the management of the entire weekend a lot. There are many more things to do, especially on Saturdays, but this helps me stay focused “.

You arrived at the summer break third in the World…

“It’s a very demanding Championship with many fast riders and very competitive bikes. The level is very high and will be even more so in the second half of the season. Each rider, race after race, is more and more comfortable riding. It will be a battle very tough, difficult to manage. Pecco and Jorge (Bagnaia and Martin ed), at the moment, are a small step forward compared to the others, but the goal is to reach them as soon as possible”.

You have reiterated several times how important the team is to you…

“The team is doing an extraordinary job. I am thinking of the big step forward compared to 2022. We have improved in every aspect, on the track and at home. Luca’s team is also fantastic. Every GP we can ride and express ourselves to the maximum of our possibilities “The technical package is always perfect and these results are a reward for the whole group. We have to continue like this, the boys deserve much more.”

What will you do during the summer break?

“I don’t have any particular plans for the summer break. I’ll stay at home, there are many trips during the season, I prefer to hang out with family and friends. Get back to my training and rest routine.”

What are your goals for the second half of the season?

“For the second half of the season I don’t have a precise goal, I want to continue like this. Have more confidence with the bike, be closer to the strongest. If more podiums come, I’ll be happy.”

