One of the great protagonists of the season and of the market is certainly Marco Bezzecchi. The Romagna rider arrives in Barcelona freshly renewed with the Mooney VR46 team after a tough choice that saw him divided between Valentino Rossi’s team and the official Ducati of the Pramac team. Eventually he won the heart and Bez he chose to stay in the structure which in 2023 is giving him a lot of satisfaction.

In Austria, Bezzecchi had revealed that his future would be made official in a short time, so he arrives at the Catalan Grand Prix with the games done and on Thursday at Montmelo he recounts the difficult choice he had to make: “It wasn’t an easy decision Definitely, because when there’s the possibility of having a factory bike, it’s worth considering because it’s interesting. But honestly, from my point of view, the human aspect of the team is important because over the years I have managed to build a very strong relationship with the guys on the team. So it’s very important to get to these performances.”

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to build a relationship like that with a new team in a short time, obviously, because now in MotoGP you have to have a very high performance right from the start or in any case achieve it very quickly. So it was a little bit easier to make the decision to stay with this team. Also seeing that Valentino was so interested in me and pushed me to stay was very important. You know, in the end Vale is Vale, he has always believed in me and I would not have gotten to this point without this team, this is why I chose to stay ”, he continues Bez.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Alessio Salucci, Team Director Photo by: Media VR46

The Mooney VR46 rider therefore says no to one of the most coveted bikes on the grid and chooses to continue with an unofficial bike, but knowing he has full support from the factory: “It wasn’t easy, but Ducati always supports us in the best way that can. Sure, we don’t have the newest bike but we have their support and that’s really nice, because they always try to help us, give us advice and work with us until the last minute before the race so that we can have the best performance”.

However, the dream of the factory bike is always present and in this sense Bezzecchi shows a certain foresight. In fact, there was the option to renew for two years, but the Romagnolo chose to renew for just one year: “When I spoke to Vale and Uccio about the contract, we had the option of signing a two-year deal. But I’ve decided to sign up for just one year, also because maybe there will be many factory seats available in a year’s time. Obviously, every rider’s goal in MotoGP is to ride a factory bike, and it’s the same thing for me. For this we have chosen to go on an annual renewal”.

Currently third in the championship, 68 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia, Bezzecchi is one of the contenders for the title and among the favorites for Sunday’s victory in Barcelona: “I would like to be competitive on this track which I really like. Unfortunately I crashed last year, I was quite competitive, but I made a mistake. This year I hope to continue as I did in Austria, I hope to enjoy the bike too and finally tomorrow we’ll be on the saddle, it will certainly be easier”.

However, the rain could ruin the plans: “I’ve never ridden in the wet in Barcelona, ​​but it feels a bit like Argentina, where there isn’t good grip in the dry but in the wet it was fantastic, maybe the same will happen what here!”.