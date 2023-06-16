Sunday’s bitter disappointment at Mugello gave way to a big smile: Marco Bezzecchi is Friday’s leader of the German Grand Prix. The Mooney VR46 rider still seemed to be in trouble on the first day of the weekend, however, in a troubled afternoon session characterized by red flags and big scares, he found a leap that took him to the lead of the timesheets.

Pecco Bagnaia’s direct follower in the world championship clocked a 1’20”271 which allowed him to stay ahead of Jorge Martin’s Ducati and the surprising Aprilia of a stoic Aleix Espargaro. The time trial arrived on a dry track, on an uncertain Friday in which the minor classes fought with the rain, which instead graced the premier class allowing the riders to run both rounds on slick tyres.

Despite the best time of the day, Bezzecchi was not far from difficulties, on the contrary. Friday didn’t start in the best way, as he recounts at the end of FP2: “It was a complicated day, lots of trouble. But luckily everything went smoothly. I struggled a bit throughout the shift, even this morning. This afternoon when I started I felt slightly better, but in any case I was struggling. In fact, in the first time attack I didn’t go very fast because I was struggling to turn, in T2 I was always wide and I couldn’t get the bike to turn well”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Later, luckily, we made one last change for the second time attack which helped me enough. I was also lucky to have Pecco in front, I was able to follow him a bit, but in the end I got a good lap”, explains Bez. It is essential to have grabbed direct access to Q2 on a track where the values ​​are well balanced. “It’s very important because we don’t know what the weather will be like, then it wasn’t easy with all the yellow flags to find the right lap. Luckily everything went smoothly, see you tomorrow, but it was important to be in the top ten.”

With eight victories from 2013 to 2021 (2020 excluded due to the pandemic), Marc Marquez is the most successful rider at the Sachsenring and is also considered one of the favorites this weekend despite the difficulties with Honda. However Bezzecchi believes that balance here in Germany is an important factor that makes any prediction complicated: “I couldn’t follow Marc, I didn’t see if he was struggling or going fast. Maybe I can answer tomorrow after going through all the shifts. I think we’re all pretty close. I think I also see strong Aprilias and KTMs. I think everything is more balanced especially since the beginning of this year. there is no longer the superiority that Ducati has, which however has eight riders…that is, it’s more normal to have many in the top ten. I think everything is more balanced, but our bike has improved here.”

Today’s best time acquires even more value when one considers the difficulties for all the riders in completing a lap without yellow flags or session interruptions. The low temperatures and the layout of the track are a key factor according to the Mooney VR46 team rider, then there was the big crash between Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco, fortunately without consequences: “It’s cold, there are three right-hand corners and all the others are on the left. In any case, the first right-hander you come across is a full fifth, so you always have to be quite careful. We hope they are all well. The fall of Zarco? He split in two, nice punch! Something similar had already happened a few years ago, it’s the problem of leaving the garage like this… I don’t think Marquez wanted to take him. Sorry”.