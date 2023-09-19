The Mooney VR46 team is ready to take part in the Indian Grand Prix, a new addition to the 2023 MotoGP calendar which will be held this weekend at the Buddh International Circuit.

The drivers of the Italian team arrive in New Delhi with two completely different states of mind. Marco Bezzecchi is fresh from the nice podium achieved in his home race, the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix held at Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico, while Luca Marini, although the subsequent tests went well, is not happy with his weekend Romagna.

Bezzecchi wants to continue to rock his world dream. He currently occupies third position in the general classification with 218 points accumulated and returns to work after missing the tests carried out in Misano to try to recover as best as possible after the hand injury suffered at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya a few weeks ago.

“I have used these days to recover as best I can from my hand injury,” said Bezzecchi speaking about the next race weekend. I feel better and I’m recharged, it was a great weekend in Misano. We were very solid and achieved the podium in both races.”

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In India it will be the debut for everyone: there will be a lot to do, from understanding the track layout, to the asphalt conditions, up to the choice of tires and temperatures. We are working hard to get off on the right foot straight away.”

Luca Marini, seventh in the Drivers’ World Championship with 135 points taken home up to the San Marino Grand Prix, is looking for something more than what he achieved in Misano Adriatico. The good tests carried out on the Romagna track have partially reassured him and his objective will be to get closer to the fight for the podium.

“On the one hand, the Misano race didn’t go as I expected, perhaps below expectations. On the other hand, the test was very positive. We made a good step in terms of electronics and settings.”

“I’m curious to go and discover India, I expect a lot of fans. We will all start at the same level: we should work on the layout, the lines, understand the climatic conditions as best we can. It won’t be easy and it will be even more crucial to find the right path from Friday”, concluded Marini.