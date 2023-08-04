Marco Bezzecchi has taken the place of Enea Bastianini as the revelation of the season in the MotoGP World Championship, so much so that he is a real alternative to Pecco Bagnaia, current champion and leader of the World Championship standings. After the first eight stages of the calendar, “Bez” is third in the general standings, one point behind Jorge Martin and 36 behind Bagnaia.

The rider from Rimini has amassed two victories on Sunday and one victory in the Sprint, and is one of the main favorites to win this weekend at Silverstone. It is precisely here that Ducati and Mooney VR46 will decide his future.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, Francesco Secchiaroli, manager of the #72, has already been informed by Ducati that the only possibility for his customer to ride a factory Desmosedici GP next season, i.e. the same specification will have Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin, is to wear the Pramac Racing suit.

On the other hand, staying with the VR46 would mean having to face next season with the 2023 prototype. Ducati is aware that the difference between this year’s bike and the previous one is minimal in terms of performance, even if the latest version it costs about 800,000 euros more than the previous one.

Should he accept the proposal to join Prima Pramac Racing, the place left by Bezzecchi in the team supported by Mooney would be filled by Franco Morbidelli, after Yamaha announced on Wednesday that it did not want to extend the relationship with the Roman, who will be replaced by Alex Rins.

At the same time, the hypothetical arrival of Bezzecchi in Pramac would cause the departure of Johann Zarco, who has already knocked on the door of the Honda LCR, where he would fit in for Rins. This is the first option for team owner Lucio Cecchinello, although it is true that Honda is closely monitoring the development of Iker Lecuona, Rins’ replacement at Silverstone and previously also Joan Mir and Marc Marquez.