Marco Bezzecchi is without a doubt among the angriest after the carom at the start of the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix. The Mooney VR46 driver found himself dealing with his second consecutive zero after that of the long race at Silverstone. If the one in Great Britain had been his mistake, this time however the Rimini rider found himself paying the price for an accident that was triggered behind him.

Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo collided, pushing Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia against Bezzecchi’s Ducati, who then found Johann Zarco’s Desmosedici GP on the other side, with “Bez” who was therefore literally thrown from the saddle .

“Immediately after the crash I didn’t know exactly what happened, but when I saw the video I understood,” Bezzecchi said when he spoke to the media at the end of the day. However, when asked what he understood, he was rather cryptic: “My opinion is useless. It seems to me that there are many opinions of riders who complain, but it doesn’t seem to me that things are changing. It shows clearly from the video, watch it carefully and draw your own conclusions”.

Even if he doesn’t say it openly, the feeling is that his anger is aimed at Martin, even if a possible penalty for the Madrilenian (the stewards said they would investigate the incident after the race, but at the moment there would be no action) it wouldn’t improve his mood.

“I’m sorry for me, for my race. I wanted to do my race, but instead I ran 300 meters and then I was shelled. It’s not me who has to decide the penalty and I don’t care. But for me it’s wrong to decide after the race, they should do it during the race.”

Among other things, he also came out in pain from the accident: “I’m also sorry that I got hurt, because tomorrow maybe it affects me in the race. Nothing’s broken, but four bikes hit me, so they hurt me. both shoulders hurt a bit. On the right I was hit by Maverick’s handlebars, while on the left I took a rather hard blow on the ground. If there hadn’t been anyone else, after contact with Maverick I might have been able to remain standing, but unfortunately Zarco was there too and when I hit him I did a kind of front flip”.

The reproach he makes to himself instead is that of not having been able to do better than seventh place on the grid, despite having greater potential: “This is the thing I’m most angry about as myself, because if I had done a better time maybe I could have avoided this situation in turn 1. I knew I could be fast, but maybe I tried too hard and made too many mistakes in qualifying.On the first lap I touched green, so I had to try again and there were the yellow flags. “Then I changed tires and touched green again. In the last attempt I wasn’t able to do a good lap like yesterday, but I tried too hard and that was my mistake.”