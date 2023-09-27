Marco Bezzecchi lands in Japan for the 14th race of the season after having collected pole position, fastest lap and victory in Sunday’s GP in India aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

A moment of grace for Marco who defends third position in the overall with 248 points (second place among the teams with 383 points, ed.) on a track, the Japanese one, where he achieved his first podium in the World Championship in 2017 in Moto3. The objective is to fight for the top positions and close this first double trip to Asia in the best possible way.

“I really like Japan, the fans, the atmosphere and the Motegi Twin Ring track, one of my favourites. I’ve always gone quite fast here, I achieved my first podium in the World Championship in Moto3, and in general the sensations they are positive,” Bezzecchi said.

“I’m coming from a very solid weekend, I have a good feeling with the bike at the moment, I can be competitive and constant. I’m very excited, but we have to continue to take care of all these aspects here in Motegi too in order to be able to fight in the group of stronger and have two good races”, he added.

Stop instead for Luca Marini who will not be replaced for this GP. Luca landed at Bologna’s Marconi Airport in the early afternoon of last Sunday and immediately reached the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit at UNIMORE.

There the team coordinated by Professor Porcellini performed the operation to reduce the injury to the left collarbone, a consequence of the fall in Saturday’s Sprint at the Buddh International Circuit. The operation, which lasted an hour and a half, was successful and Luca will be able to begin the rehabilitation process in the next few days.

