He arrives at Sachsenring as a direct pursuer in the world championship, 21 points separate Marco Bezzecchi from the leader Pecco Bagnaia. But the Mooney VR46 rider arrives at the second race of the June hat-trick with the desire for redemption after Sunday’s disappointment at Mugello. A race below expectations due to an unspecified problem relegated him to eighth position, but this weekend he is ready to give his all to forget a disappointing home race.

“It was a bit frustrating, I was expecting something more,” Bezzecchi said at the Sachsenring press conference on Thursday. “Obviously beating Pecco would have been very difficult, as we also saw in the Sprint, because he was very fast. But I thought there was the possibility of staying close to Martin and Zarco…fighting for at least one of the top five positions. Right from the start of the race I had a bad feeling on the front, I couldn’t even understand why, what it was due to. It took me a while to get over it, even mentally”.

However, the Mugello weekend is now over and now the time has come to look ahead. Germany awaits him and Bez has solved the problem together with the team. However, it is an inconvenience that he was unable to reveal: “Once we got here, we started looking at the data to understand what the problem was and we succeeded. It wasn’t due to the way I rode, it made me nervous and worried a bit, but that wasn’t the point. I hope it doesn’t happen again, I didn’t know there was the possibility of having him at Mugello, but I sincerely hope not. Because when you work hard and then you suck in the race. But now we can focus on this race and try to do a little better. The problem? I’m afraid I can’t tell you.”

The absolute favorite is Pecco Bagnaia, who arrives in Germany as leader (precisely on the same track where he was at the lowest point of his championship a year ago). However, Bez in the past he has obtained good results on this track and hopes to be able to do well, although aware that he is not too close to his brand mate: “It’s a track that I really like. It’s small for MotoGP, but in the past with Moto2 and Moto3 I managed to get to the podium. It will be nice to go back to riding with the MotoGP. Last year didn’t go too badly, but it will be difficult to be close to the best, Marc, Pecco, who are very fast here. But I’ll try to give my best to get a satisfactory result, trying to keep up with some good results.”

Not only Bagnaia, Marc Marquez is also at the center of attention. The “King of the Ring” was undefeated from 2013 to 2021 and is also considered one of the favorites to win this year. Conversely, Ducati hasn’t won since 2008, but the current situation in Borgo Panigale has definitely changed: “Marc is the center of attention here because when he’s been there he’s always won. It was expected and it’s also right, but I think the bike is now very competitive, I’m talking about mine. With the one I have this year, Pecco was very fast last year. If he hadn’t made that mistake he might have gambled away. I don’t know if he would have made it or not, however he was fast to be able to fight for the win. In my opinion, the bike is there”.

Even at the Sachsenring, you’ll have to keep your eyes up because the weather is variable: “I don’t look at the weather, because when there are these variable conditions, it’s useless to look at it because you go on trips. As for the wet, I did well in Argentina, but the wet is always different, it’s never the same. I always prefer a dry race, if it’s wet we’ll see, but I’m hoping for the dry”.