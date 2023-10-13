Marco Bezzecchi will have his chance to try. The Mooney VR46 rider was the last to arrive in Mandalika, as he was undecided until the very end about whether or not to participate in the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix, but this morning he too received the “fit” by the championship doctors.

The Rimini native fractured his right collarbone in an accident that occurred last Saturday during training at the Tavullia Ranch. An injury for which he has already undergone surgery on Sunday.

The operation, carried out in Modena by Dr. Porcellini’s team, had a positive outcome, and this pushed the Ducati rider to decide to try to leave for the island of Lombok, after taking time until Wednesday for the final decision.

Obviously, once he arrived in Mandalika, he had to undergo the mandatory check-up with the World Championship doctors, who deemed him fit to take to the track in the first free practice session, but reserved the possibility of re-evaluating his condition at the conclusion. of the shift.

This means that in FP1 there will be for the first time the full grid of FP2 of the opening race in Portimao, when Pol Espargaro was seriously injured. This weekend, in fact, five riders are returning to the saddle after their respective injuries.

Yesterday, Enea Bastianini (fractured left ankle and left hand at the Catalan GP), Luca Marini (fractured left collarbone at the Indian GP), Alex Marquez (fractured three ribs at the GP of India) and Alex Rins (tibia and fibula fracture at the Italian GP).