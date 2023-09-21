India will host the MotoGP this weekend for the first time in history, kicking off the long Asian trip which will be decisive in terms of the world championship. At the Buddh International Circuit, Pecco Bagnaia presents himself as the leader, followed by Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, third in the championship. The Mooney VR46 driver enters the 13th round of the season with high morale, thanks to the results obtained at Misano two weeks ago despite a sore hand.

“The week after Misano was tough, I’m honest”, reveals Bezzecchi, who in the Thursday press conference still shows himself with the band on his left hand. “During the weekend I put a lot of strain on my hand and I have a hematoma right at the bone level which it is reabsorbing, but very slowly. This generates pain, but in Misano I managed to give my best, I certainly couldn’t give more, but I was happy with the result. It seems that this track, however, requires less physical riding. I will definitely give everything to try to stay ahead.”

The Buddh International Circuit had the spotlight on it due to safety. However, once the pilots arrived in India (among the thousand vicissitudes of visas and delayed flights), they could not help but appreciate the layout of a construction coming from the mind of Hermann Tilke and which is interesting in the opinion of all.

Bez he underlines the beauty of the facility in general and focuses on some details of the track that struck him: “I really liked the track, the paddock is very well organized and the pit lane is very beautiful. I did the route on foot and it looks fantastic. It’s a mix of corners that I love and appreciate, then there’s an impressive straight, I think it’s almost as long as the one in Texas. I can’t wait to try it on the motorbike…then there’s also a parabolic dish which looks incredible, so I’m looking forward to trying it!”.

Although India only entered the calendar this year, it is part of the past of many drivers who raced with Mahindra. The Indian brand also welcomed Marco Bezzecchi into its ranks, who remembers that period with pleasure. Precisely with Mahindra, in fact, Bez he made his debut in the Moto3 world championship in 2015, remaining until 2017: “Without Mahindra and the Academy it would have been difficult for me to compete in the world championships. They invested in young riders and helped us. It was fantastic to be able to be part of the Mahindra family , although not for too long. It was an excellent school, I learned a lot, I became precise and consistent thanks to them. I lacked a bit of power at the time, but I had fun and even got a podium.” .

Now, however, he is in MotoGP with Ducati, and from next year he will count on a brand partner who can become a great rival. Franco Morbidelli will in fact be a Pramac standard bearer starting from 2024 and Bezzecchi is ready to welcome him, not without the competitive spirit: “There will be more competition, I’m happy. But it will be tough, given that Franco is a fighter. But it will be fun, I don’t see It’s time to welcome him to Ducati!”.

Finally, the Mooney VR46 standard bearer is asked if he will have the same starting device that we saw used on Bagnaia’s bike. Precisely that allowed the reigning world champion to make a lightning start in Misano. However, it will not be supplied with Bezzecchi’s GP22: “Unfortunately I don’t have it, I haven’t received it”.