There are courses and recourses in a racing driver’s career that are rarely accidental. From today Marco Bezzecchi knows it well, who at Termas de Rio Hondo took his first victory in MotoGP, right on the same track where five years ago he climbed to the top step of the podium for the first time, back in the Moto3 days.

An unforgettable Sunday for the pilot of the Mooney VR46, who commanded from start to finish, keeping an unsustainable pace for all his pursuers and flying away towards a solitary triumph which also earned him a second unexpected joy: for the first time in his career in fact, he has also become the world leader in the premier class.

The one who came down from the podium, where he was also given an Argentina national football shirt autographed by Lionel Messi (“I immediately told Migno, he’s envious”, he joked), was a “Bez” who didn’t hid that he was almost incredulous, above all because he didn’t believe that the rain could be an ally for him.

“I woke up feeling a bit strange today, to tell the truth. I didn’t know what to expect, because I was very strong in the dry so I was desperate when I saw it raining. Then I entered the Warm-Up and I felt really good “, Bezzecchi told the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“When I set off for the race it was great, I did the first 3-4 laps which I really enjoyed riding. I saw that I was going fast, so to try and comfort myself, I talked to the bike and I must say it went well. I’m really happy,” he added.

With a lead that even exceeded seven seconds, it wasn’t easy to manage in the second part of the race, so he tried to keep a good pace so as not to lose concentration, even if there was even a little thrill.

“The team put the cake in the table for me, which is a signal we’ve used since the Moto2 days when I have to ride softly. But for the rest, apart from when I took a risk at turn 8, which I don’t really know who gave me kept up, I wasn’t pushing anymore. Obviously I pushed throughout the race, because it also helps you stay focused, but the last 7-8 laps I was managing, even with the power maps, because the tire was starting to go down.” .

As mentioned, the icing on the cake is the leadership in the World Championship: “I find it hard to believe it. It’s super cool, it’s a dream come true, even if there are still 30,000 races to go (laughs). Today’s race however was really beautiful, I’m delighted. I really don’t know how to describe the emotions I have inside”.

