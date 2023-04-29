Marco Bezzecchi arrived in Jerez as world leader despite a race in Austin below expectations. However, the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix seems to continue in the wake of not too positive results. In fact, the Mooney VR46 rider was involved in a group crash in the very early stages of the Sprint, a crash that caused the red flag.

On the restart, however, he managed to get back on the saddle and compete in the race, finishing in ninth position. A result that allows him to remain at the top of the championship with a 3-point lead over Bagnaia: “I’m in a bit of pain, but so far I’m resisting well, let’s see tomorrow morning, which will probably be worse. But it could have been a worse Saturday, I could have not finished the Sprint, but I also got one or two points. I don’t even know how much I did, but I guess I got one point, so that’s fine. The important thing is that in today’s dispute the race was decent”.

Net of the difficulties of the weekend, Bezzecchi believes he has the potential to do well: “Tomorrow, in my opinion, we can do a good job, because today my pace was going very well despite having used tyres. Unfortunately the bike caught fire, so I had to use the other one that had used tyres, but I was doing very well. I’m confident, I hope it doesn’t hurt, but then we’ll see”.

Bike of Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bad luck pursued Bez, who was forced to rejoin the track with the second bike because his caught fire on impact: “This weekend honestly started not very well and it still isn’t going very well. However, you always have to try to look on the positive side, for me yesterday’s is that until I had the bike problem I was doing very well. Then unfortunately having had the problem in the time attack with the other I was not good enough. This morning I was very fast, but Q1 is always a lottery and I was out for a while. But that wasn’t bad luck.”

However, rider Mooney wants to look at the glass half full and find the good: “Today in the Sprint, apart from the crash, I had a good pace, considering that I had used tyres. So in the end there are two or three positive things, as well as negative things. But it’s always like this, we try to make sure that tomorrow they are only beautiful”. Although he is still the leader, however, he believes it is early to talk about the championship: “I’m not looking at the standings that much. I’ve been a little more regular, but Pecco scored zero in America but here I scored one. We are there at the end, but now it is too early to look at these things in my opinion”.