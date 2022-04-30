Marco Bezzecchi gave another outstanding result to the Mooney VR46 MotoGP team thanks to the eighth place obtained in the qualifying of the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix, staged this afternoon at Angel Nieto in Jerez de la Frontera.

On the Andalusian track, the Romagna rookie first passed Q1 with a final thrill, crashing by the time he had now set. In Q2, on the other hand, he was able to use only one tire for a long time, but took the third row.

Marco, eighth place in qualifying in Jerez. Are you happy?

“I am very happy. Both in the rhythm in Free 4 and in the flying lap. It was a positive day. In Q1 I was struggling because in my opinion it is almost more difficult than Q2 because there are only 2 places available. It was tough. But luckily I was able to pass. Then in Q2 with only one tire I struggled more. I usually do better with the second tire, I still can’t set the time straight away, with the first tire. So I didn’t do it in qualifying. a perfect lap, I’ve always kept a bit of margin in braking and right now braking in MotoGP is essential. But I’m very happy. “

Did the crash at the end of Q1 affect you?

“The crash at the end of Q1 is my fault because I forgot to remove the lowering device. Because I had to pass Dovi, I forgot to remove it and when I remembered to do it, it was too late and I fell. done because I was too hanged “.

You said that starting has often been your Achilles heel at this start to the season. Are you working on it?

“We are working on the start. We were lucky because here, compared to Portimao, there are 2 places to try them and so I was able to do 2 in turn. We are looking at how to do better from zero to 150 km / h, because the sprint does not it’s never evil, but then I struggle to modulate the clutch, at that point I’m still in trouble “.

You have shown that you have a good pace. Do you think you can be in the second group, the one behind the best?

“It would be great to be behind the best. Here we worked well and the pace is not bad. I haven’t looked well at all times yet, but basically I lap 1’37” high. In my opinion, if I start well and it will be the crucial part, I can do quite well. “

You were able to test in Jerez. Did it help you?

“For sure doing the tests was cool because I didn’t have a first impact like on the other tracks. Something I remembered and it certainly helped.”

What do you think of the lap with which Bagnaia got pole today?

“I was behind Bagnaia when he went around the pole and I can say that I felt like I was slow, going slow compared to him. I’m doing a horrible lap, I thought. I did 1’37” 2 and he gave me a life as a detachment. But then I realized that he was the one who made a great lap. In my opinion when Pecco is in shape he is really hard to beat. Then in the factory Ducati they worked very well and I hope Pecco can keep up with the shoulder. “

Where did Bagnaia make the difference?

“Where did Pecco make the difference? In bracking entry. That’s all. It’s always there. In traction with these bikes you gain, but not so much. You can’t always make good use of all the horsepower you have. While if you enter well, strong and stay on the rope you make a difference. And he did a whole ride like that. “

Do you think the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 has now surpassed the performance of the GP21?

“Now in my opinion the Desmosedici GP22 engines are a bit stronger than the GP21, but we have to see how the race will go with the wheelie. I hear Marini complaining often about the wheelie. In my opinion the bike has great potential and I hope honestly that they have come to the point of bypassing the GP21 “.