“The result is not what I would have liked, but I hope that at least everyone had fun.” Marco Bezzecchi philosophically took the Sprint of the Indian Grand Prix and finished in fifth place. And it must be said that he deserves an award for his calmness, given that for the third time in the last four weekends he was hit by an opponent at the first corner

This time it was his boxmate Luca Marini who hit him, who among other things also fractured his left collarbone in the accident and will have to be operated on, but the comeback that the Rimini native made after finding himself at the rear it was really exciting for the group. With fast laps he managed to get back close to the podium, less than a second to be precise.

It is therefore normal that there is some regret for a great wasted opportunity, even if at least he did not see the gap grow too much towards his rivals in the title race, even if Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia finished first and second. Now his gap to the reigning world champion is 69 points.

“I lost a few points compared to Jorge and Pecco, only one to Binder, so in the end it wasn’t bad. Maybe if it had been a long race and not a Sprint, I could have done a little more, but that’s how it went” , Bezzecchi said.

When he was then asked what was the key to his super comeback, he continued: “I was very strong in braking compared to the riders I was chasing, so I was able to brake very late and do a lot of overtaking. This was the biggest difference great, because in traction, for better or worse, I was quite similar to those in front of me. I was also fast in T3, which is the most controlled part of the track, but it was in the more violent braking that I made the difference.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When the traffic lights went out the two Ducati GP23s, which have the new starting system, had a better start, nullifying his pole position, even if the rider of the Mooney VR46 does not seem convinced that this is the cause that led to the contact with the first curve.

“I’ve never tried the new one, but from what I could see it gives you something more, because I didn’t get off to a bad start, I’d say that I got off to the same start as always. The time from 0 to 100 km/h was good, but just I started to move and I saw that the other bikes were already overtaking me. They certainly have more experience than me with this clutch, which isn’t easy, so I don’t want to say that it was just the bike, but they started off really fast” .

“Anyway, if I’m not safe on the front row, where should I start from? I also started well, so it’s a real shame, also because I’m sure that no one makes mistakes on purpose. But that’s how it’s gone now and we can only look forward to Tomorrow”.

After the great potential shown in the Sprint, he was finally asked what expectations he had in view of the long race, in which he will once again start from pole position, but his answer was almost superstitious: “Tomorrow I hope to pass the race safely first corner, because it’s the third time I’ve been hit by someone else. Once we get past the first corner, we’ll see.”

