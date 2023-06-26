If there were still need, the Assen weekend confirmed once again that Marco Bezzecchi is by now a top MotoGP rider to all intents and purposes. The Dutch circuit is considered the “Motorcycle University” and last year the rider from Romagna conquered his first podium in the premier class right here.

This year, however, he really made the difference: after dominating Friday, he took pole position and his first win in a Sprint. Then on Sunday he bowed only to the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, concluding an almost perfect weekend.

The roadmap for this first part of the season also mentions two more Sunday successes, in Argentina and at Le Mans, results that currently keep him in third place in the World Championship, 36 lengths behind Pecco. But who are also proposing him for a factory bike for 2024, given that this year he’s making the most of an “old” GP22.

And here, however, a small problem is emerging to be solved: in fact, the rider from Rimini would like to continue wearing the colors of the Mooney VR46, while in theory the factory bikes would be assigned to Prima Pramac Racing. When asked if he believes he deserves an official bike, Bezzecchi expressed this concept quite clearly after the Dutch race.

“I would really like it, but I feel really good here. My guys are the key to these races, without them I don’t think I would be able to do them, so it would be a dream for me to have a factory bike in this team,” said Marco to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

“It’s not just about the mechanics, it’s really about the whole organization and all the guys who work in the team, who are like brothers to me. I really care about these relationships with everyone, from the first to the last. Vale has really done a lot for me, I could never leave him without wanting to,” he added.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The word then passed to Gigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse, who confirmed that the idea at Borgo Panigale is to entrust a Desmosedici GP factory to the Romagna rider and that a solution will be sought that can satisfy all parties in cause.

“I believe that Marco certainly deserves a factory bike, then clearly we are discussing with all the players in the field to try to find the best possible solution. In the end, Ducati is a family and there must be a sense of gratitude and respect comparisons of those who have done all the work behind it to bring a rider to express himself at a high level,” Dall’Igna told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“We’ll have to accept some compromises, but we’re evaluating which is the best solution for all the parties involved. Right now we’re open to making all the necessary assessments, but from my point of view it’s clear that Marco deserves a factory bike.”

“In the end, the professional is always a man, so if he gets on well with certain people, it’s right to try to leave them to him, but this is the philosophy we’ve been adopting for many years: the chief technician and the electronics are moved from one team to another more to follow the rider, because you need to pay great attention to these aspects”, he concluded.

