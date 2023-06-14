Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini immediately get back on track at the Sachsenring which this week hosts the German GP, ​​the penultimate race of the first half of the 2023 season. On the saddle of the Ducati Desmosedici GP bikes, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders aim for the leading group on the track shorter and, at the same time, eclectic than the calendar.

Desire for redemption after the podium in the Sprint and a more complicated Sunday than expected for Marco (on the podium in Moto2 in 2020) who goes back to work for a step forward in qualifying and to confirm P2 in the general classification (110 points).

“I’m happy to get back on track right away: despite the placement, Sunday’s race left me with a bitter taste. I expected more, we were very strong and consistent throughout the weekend and I wanted to repeat myself in the long race as well “Bezzecchi said.

“Unfortunately, something didn’t work, all the more reason to go back to the data immediately and give my best on the track. This track is decidedly unusual, particular, but I’ve almost always managed to be fast. The goal is to be solid right away and aim for fight with the strongest on all distances,” he added.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Dorna

Excellent fourth in the long race at Mugello and fully recovered from his wrist injury, Luca returns to the German Ring, where he achieved his first podium in the World Championship (Moto2, 2018), to have his say, also taking advantage of the peculiarities of a track that turns all in the same direction (10 left turns and only three right turns).

“Considering my current physical condition, the Sachsenring track is fantastic! Irony aside, there is only one right-hand braking section on the whole track. A cure-all for the wrist because it means having many spots to recover during the lap”, he joked Marini.

“I made the most of these days to recover. The goal is to get to Friday at 100% with therapy and physio. The real problem isn’t so much the pain as not having the strength necessary to manage the bike. Of course, the moment is very positive and this will give me extra motivation to hold on and give my best to get ever closer to the podium”, he concluded.

