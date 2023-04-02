“I tried like crazy, but I caught him a little too late. I got really close to 7, but I didn’t make it. He was better at it, but I’m happy.” Marco Bezzecchi’s reaction to the Sky Sport MotoGP microphones perfectly explains what the fiery finale of the Sprint was for the Mooney VR46 rider, who also confirmed his podium potential in Argentina.

After the third place in the long race at Portimao, the rider from Rimini came close to hitting the big target in the short one at Termas de Rio Hondo, bowing to the surprising Brad Binder by just 0.72s. His pace in the second part of the 12 scheduled laps was powerful, but he paid dearly for a long ride that had made him retreat to sixth place. Then he came really close, but his comeback with overtaking and fast laps wasn’t enough.

“I was going very fast and I felt good. When I saw him there, I told myself that I had to try to screw him. I didn’t think I would be able to get to him, but when I saw him close I tried to do that little bit more and I took it back. Unfortunately I didn’t manage to cheat him, but that’s okay,” he continued.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Once he was back in second position, immediately after passing his teammate Luca Marini, he threw himself in pursuit of the South African’s KTM and also had to deal with a good thrill.

“In braking for turn 7, it got a little sideways to me, but perhaps from the outside it seemed worse than what it seemed to me from the inside. In the end, however, I did the corner decently, I only went a a little wide. I took a risk, but you have to do it if you want to stay in front”.

Tomorrow there is still the long race, in which he will enter again from third in the championship standings. Marco is hoping for a dry race, albeit with the awareness that rear tire management will take on a fundamental aspect unlike today.

“First of all, we should see the weather, because it’s been a bit volatile these days. I hope we’ll race in the dry, because I’m feeling great and it’s even more fun. It will certainly be different from today, because we’ll have to take it more calmly, above all for the rear tyre. But I can see it well”, he concluded.

