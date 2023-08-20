The Austrian Grand Prix has a bittersweet taste for Marco Bezzecchi, decidedly disappointed by Saturday’s Sprint, but reinvigorated at the end of Sunday’s long race. At the Red Bull Ring, the Mooney VR46 rider redeems himself from the carom caused by Jorge Martin at the start of the short race and shows his potential by hitting a new podium, which also allows him to recover ground in the championship.

Sore from the blows he received in contact with the asphalt in Saturday’s Turn 1 accident, Bez decided to take painkillers in view of today’s race: “I’m pretty good, this morning when I woke up my left shoulder was fine, but my right hand hurt a little. But so little to try without a painkiller in the warm up. Then it got slightly worse, but I wanted to understand how much it hurt and I took it for the race”.

In a race in which Ducati and KTM confirmed their form but the show was somewhat lacking, Bezzecchi was the one who gave it some spark, engaging in a great duel with his brand mate Alex Marquez in the second phase. After two unsuccessful overtaking attempts, the Mooney VR46 team rider managed to overtake the Spaniard, taking third place, which he never left until the finish line: “How do I rate overtaking? Eight but maybe even seven and a half, because I missed two attempts! But I’m happy, because there I cooked it up a bit for two or three laps, at Turn 8 I was strong, I had a lot of traction and managed the tires very well”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s difficult to overtake now in general in MotoGP because everyone is fast,” he explains Bez to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP going into more detail on the construction of his overtaking on the Gresini rider: “Alex is someone who brakes very hard, then our bike is strong when braking. The problem is that, having always been behind someone, I had high blood pressure and therefore I used to stretch a bit. So when I got under him, I tried to dive in. Twice I really jumped and in fact I was wrong. But it was the only way to try to bring down the temperature and pressure of the tire which had really risen. On the third time, I saw that I was faster in T3 and I tried to take the right margin at the start of the lap to get close to him at the end of T3. When I succeeded, I passed him at Turn 9 and it was good. But it was really tough, he was very strong, but maybe I had managed the tire a little better”.

With a third place in the race and a third position in the championship, the rider from Romagna can certainly be satisfied: “I’m happy, in the end in T1 I felt a little stronger, but trying to pass there was difficult. I tried to overtake Jack as Quartararo had done because I had come out strong from 1 and I found myself there. Actually it’s not that I had thought of it, but I found myself there and thought ‘diobò, I’ll give it a try!’. But in the end he took me out and made me lose a bit, so I said to myself ‘listen, let’s try it over there now, I’m faster’. Yesterday I could have done well, it was a shame. I can’t say if I could have done like today or not, but I would have been in the game and so I was disappointed. But I managed both with the boys and with Valentino to transform this disappointment into a positive charge for today that made him his ”.

Today’s race showed the potential of the Mooney VR46 rider, who has only the regret of not keeping too calm on Saturday morning, which in his opinion then compromised the start that saw him involved in the carambola: “I had a I felt a bit like doing yesterday, because on Friday I was fast and so I put the pressure on myself saying ‘I have to do more’, when instead it was enough to do the same in terms of riding. If I had ridden a little calmer like I did on Friday, I probably would have done a better time and I wouldn’t have been in the middle of the carom in the first corner”.