The home weekend immediately proved to be not easy for Marco Bezzecchi, who arrived in Misano forced to fight with a sore left wrist from the after-effects of the crash in Barcelona last weekend. However, the Mooney VR46 rider proved to be stronger than the pain and confirmed his excellent performance on Friday also in the race, taking second position in the Sprint after starting from the second spot on the grid.

He couldn’t do anything Bez against an elusive Jorge Martin: author of the record-setting pole, the Spaniard triumphed without rivals, despite the fact that the Mooney VR46 team driver had tried to undermine him in the early stages of the race: “I was thinking of attacking him, I wanted to try to pass him because when braking I felt strong. But I didn’t get close enough. As long as I didn’t struggle, I gave it all I had and got closer. Then when I started to struggle I was a little less precise, more than anything else.”

“I made Tramonto strong, he went a bit too far on one lap, I took his lead and managed not to go too far myself. I gained him a little there. Then with the visual reference it’s a little easier so I picked it up a bit and in T3 I did 31”3, but it didn’t help because I did it according to the same. In T1 I made some small mistakes in some laps, and losing a tenth means a lot. I did a few 32s, in those laps it went away a bit, then I did a bit of elastic but it wasn’t enough. I looked at how far away those behind were and tried to use Jorge as an aid to concentration”, continues Bezzecchi talking about the Sprint.

Physical pain wasn’t enough to affect the Mooney VR46 rider’s Sprint, his race also had a significant difficulty coefficient. After the start, he was forced to fight against the lowering device, which had remained blocked: “At the start, when Jorge closed me down I couldn’t brake hard and my front device remained lowered. I did all the first three corners with the front moving because when that’s the case the suspension doesn’t work. I wasted time, but at Turn 4 I unlocked the device and thought ‘I’m going now’. I tried, I was close, but I couldn’t do it.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi, however, can complain nothing about his race. He and Martin made the difference over their opponents, with the Romagna native very combative despite the pain. Yesterday’s concern in view of the races was undoubtedly there and it went just as he thought: “As I expected. I don’t know more than that. I don’t take too heavy medications, but I think they are enough painkillers. But maybe tomorrow with the medium the bike will be less physical and maybe this will help me.”

Despite this, he managed to get on the podium in front of his home crowd. Racing at home is certainly a good feeling and a boost of energy: “It’s nice, but you have to try to make it a race like any other. Obviously after the race on the lap of honor it’s nice to see your grandstand with the fans going crazy. But the trick is to try to make the races all the same.”

Furthermore, on the occasion of the home race, he showed off a new celebratory helmet: “The helmet is an idea that came to me together with the Starline guys. Guido Meda gave me this nickname Simply the Bez and it’s a way many fans call me. Since I’m passionate about music, we wanted to recreate a kind of album cover, but I didn’t want to do the classic retro helmet that everyone does when they make a special helmet. I wanted to do it new, with Spotify. I put up the Spotify home page with the album cover and a playlist of slightly silly songs and all the colors that remind me of heat and summer.”

Once Saturday is over, it’s time to think about Sunday, which will see the MotoGP riders engaged in the long race. The goal is to do as well as possible, even if it won’t be an easy feat: “I would really like to get a podium, but it won’t be easy. Martin is strong, but I think Pecco also managed himself. Tomorrow will certainly be more than the match, without forgetting the Aprilias, Binder, Pedrosa… he’s a big deal. Here in Misano he surprised me more, because in Jerez he had made the furrows, here a little less. But we all know that nothing can be said about Pedrosa…he is one of the fantastic four!”.