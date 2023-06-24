He was the ruler on Friday and made his voice heard on Saturday too: there was no doubt that Marco Bezzecchi was in great form, but the Mooney VR46 rider managed to beat Pecco Bagnaia in the Assen Sprint Race, despite his predictions at the end of the free sessions they did not predict a triumph.

And yet, Bez sealed the pole position in qualifying, shattering last year’s record, which belonged to Pecco, and in the short race he won his first Sprint: “The first thought I had was at the first corner after departure. I said ‘God, I can’t let Pecco pass if he doesn’t go away’. Then I pulled a big braking, I made a mistake and Binder slipped in too. But then afterwards I tried to stay calm and told myself that I could do it. I tried to come up with it, then with Brad it was hard because he really is an animal, but I tried to repay him with the same coin, which is to be as ignorant as I could. It went well, when I caught Pecco we had a bit of a tussle and I was faster”.

On the same track where he conquered his first podium in MotoGP in 2022, Bezzecchi confirmed that he was unbeatable: “Assen is a track that I like and I must say that it suits my riding quite well. I have to say that I’m a little better in the fast corners than the slow ones, luckily here they are almost all fast. But it was nice because yesterday I said I had to improve in T1 and this morning I only set the time in T1, because in the other sectors Pecco did everything better than me. It just wasn’t enough for him to screw me over.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We started similar to last year, because I had a good time. Even if we had gotten there more calmly. In 2022 I took the real step when I tried the soft in the race and the bike behaved well. Then Matteo (Flamigni, ed) has prepared a bike that is quite similar, albeit different because it is newer. But I liked it immediately because then you don’t make big changes anymore, but only the small ones that you try to fix yourself a bit. Luckily they’ve all always gone a little better, that was the thing that made the most difference”, explains the Sprint winner to Sky.

However, Sunday’s race won’t be easy. The choice of tires will be fundamental, and Pecco Bagnaia will aim for redemption on the track that saw him begin his world championship comeback last year. Bezzecchi, however, is ready to give battle: “I’m happy, in any case, I generally got on well with the bike straight away, instead at Sachsenring it took us a little longer. That makes the difference, because if you already start with a better base, then you’re not chasing behind. Tomorrow will be more difficult because the race is twice as long and I’m not sure which tire I’ll do it with because the soft doesn’t drop that much, but you have to ride differently. I’m sorry with the medium maybe he’s a little faster and I’ll try to stay as close to him as I can. But I’ll deprive myself of doing my best, if it’s like today it’s fine, otherwise I’ll do it anyway”.