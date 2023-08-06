With yesterday’s second place in the Sprint he had reduced the gap to Pecco Bagnaia in the world standings to just 27 points and today he seemed to have all the credentials to try to fight for victory even in the long race, therefore the chance to further shorten .

However, the MotoGP British Grand Prix lasted less than six laps for Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed at turn 15 when he was in second position, right behind his Academy mate. The driver of the Mooney VR46 was very honest in describing the dynamics of the accident and in taking the blame for what happened, explaining that he probably could have been more cautious.

“I moved to brake, but when I braked I had a lot of front locks, so I let go of the brake a hair and this way I got into Pecco’s slipstream, then I picked up speed. At that point I was no longer able to to slow down and when I hit the brakes it did front lock again and the front locked in. Maybe I should have shifted a little more, that was my mistake, but what I didn’t expect is the front lock so strong that I had in the beginning, so we have to try to understand why that happened.”

When he was then asked if this could also have been the result of the new rule that imposes penalties if you stay below the pressure values ​​imposed by Michelin, he added: “It’s something that could have happened anyway, but maybe the front lock on the soft and being behind him for a few laps already didn’t help. We haven’t looked at the pressure yet, but it’s something that happens from time to time. But I think it was my mistake not to I’ve moved enough.”

Up until a few minutes before the start, he had been close to taking a gamble with the front tyre, but then he aligned himself with all the others: “Initially I wanted to use the medium, but then they were all on the soft, so I didn’t feel like taking a risk that could have gone well or even badly”.

In hindsight, however, he doesn’t seem to have regretted his choice: “I don’t know, maybe it was right to start on the soft, also because then it started to rain, so it was a rather special race. However, I crashed and therefore I can’t answer, even though up to that moment I got on very well with the soft. I had a couple of bumps, but that’s normal because the soft moves a little more.”

The disappointment is more due to the wasted opportunity than to the points lost against Bagnaia in the world standings: “I’m sorry about the championship, but I’m not looking too much at the moment. I’m sadder about the race because, I don’t know if I would have I could have won, but I think I would have fought for the win. We had worked well and I was fast in all conditions, so it’s a shame to finish the weekend like this. I’m sorry for the team.”

Between now and the Austrian Grand Prix he will most likely also have to make a decision about his future: according to what Motorsport.com has learned, if he wants a factory Ducati he will have to make the leap to Pramac Racing, so it won’t be an easy choice for him, seeing as the beautiful relationship he has with all the members of Mooney VR46.

“For the moment I just want to put this day behind me, when I get home then I’ll probably talk to my manager to understand what the situation is. But now the most important thing is to stay positive on a bad day like this to get back to Austria quickly as I was here on Friday,” he concluded.

